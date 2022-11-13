Topps, in partnership with Marca Senna, launched in Sao Paulo Grand Prix 1, in Interlagos (SP), an unprecedented kit of figurines by Ayrton Senna, three-time F1 world champion.

The sticker kit is being sold at the Senna Shops stands in Interlagos this weekend, and will also be available for purchase online through the tops and gives brand Sennafrom Monday (14).

The collection highlights from Senna’s first steps in karting to his greatest glories as a McLaren driver. In addition to the stickers, Topps Brasil also developed 4 exclusive card models in homage to Senna, including the one by artist Lalalli Senna, Ayrton’s niece Senna is responsible for the production of the sculpture “Nosso Senna”, installed at the Interlagos Circuit.

The cards will be given away as a gift with each purchase made at the exclusive Senna Shop stores on the Interlagos circuit until stocks run out.

Topps continues to produce several products inspired by the trajectory of Ayrton Senna, showing achievements, special moments and unique behind-the-scenes images for fans of the three-time champion around the world to collect.