Formula 1 | Autosport: Kimi Räikkönen will continue with Alfa Romeo next year as well

According to Autosport, Räikkönen and Alfa Romeo will announce the contract of the year maybe on Friday.

Kimi Räikkönen The long career in formula number one will continue for at least another year, news reports Autosport magazine.

According to the magazine, Räikkönen’s current team, Alfa Romea, will announce a one-year extension agreement in the near future, possibly as early as Friday in connection with the German GP.

Räikkönen turns 41 in a week. He was already intimidated by the Sochi GP two weeks ago.

“I haven’t made a deal,” he said stated, according to BTI.

Raikkonen moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2019 season when Ferrari decided to replace him with a young one With Charles Leclerc.

In his first season, he reached fourth at best, but this season has been tricky for Alfa Romeo.

Räikkönen is his teammate Antonio Giovinazzin way to reach points only once by finishing ninth. Despite the team’s difficulties, Räikkönen seemed motivated to continue his career.

It has been speculated by the public that Alfa Romeo could be the second driver next season Michael Schumacherin son Mick Schumacher.

On Friday, for the first time in his career, Schumacher will test the F1 car in the German GP practice with Antonio Giovinazzi fluttering.

In a race on the Nürburgring, Räikkönen will be the driver with the most F1 starts ever. Räikkönen passes the all-time list Rubens Barrichellon, who drove 322 starts in his career.