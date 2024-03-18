After two consecutive Formula 1 weekends in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 circus were given a week off to catch their breath. The Australian Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for Sunday, March 24 and looking at the timetable, you would be wise to set your alarm. All sessions in Melbourne take place in the early morning (Dutch time).

