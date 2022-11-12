Sao Paulo, Brazil.- Aston-Martinthe team with which the Spanish Fernando Alonso will run in 2023, ruled out fighting for the World Cup Formula 1 next year and has set a goal of finishing in the top three teams, performance director Tom McCullough said on Saturday.

“I think that fighting for the championship next year, let’s be realistic, is not going to happen,” McCullough said at a press conference at the Brazilian circuit of Interlagos, where this weekend the Sao Paulo Grand Prixpenultimate test of the season in Formula 1.

The British engineer stated that Alonsoworld champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, has “a competitive and motivational character” that can be seen from the outside, but added that he is also a “realistic” driver.

Aston Martin staff prior to a Formula 1/EFE race

“Fernando is realistic and if we can fight to be among the top three teams next year, I’m sure we’ll be happy with that and, from then on, we’ll hit the road to try and catch up with the top ones,” he explained.

McCullough He pointed out that they are “really happy” to have Alonso at Aston Martin from next year and hope that the Asturian’s competitive gene will “push” them to be better “in every area” of the team. “He’s just focused on getting it right,” he added.

In this context, the director of performance of Aston-Martin He stressed that they are in the middle of a journey in which the team “is growing and becoming stronger as a team” from Formula 1.

Alonso, 41, returned in 2021 to the premier category of motorsports at the hands of Alpine, which he will leave at the end of this season to head to Aston Martin. With 71 points, the only Spanish champion of Formula 1 He currently occupies ninth position in the drivers’ world championship, won mathematically by the Dutchman Max Verstappen a month ago.