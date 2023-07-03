This Sunday after the race of the Austrian Grand Prix the team of Aston Martin communicated to the FIA ​​and let them know that they were not at all satisfied with the application of sanctions to the pilots for exceed the limits of the track because they considered that not everyone had a punishment.

Before that statement the FIA agreed to analyze the more than 1,000 actions of the race and determined that indeed there were those who were not penalized and gave way to modifying the final positions of the race since many of the drivers had significant penalties of up to 20 seconds.

Through a statement, the FIA ​​revealed that the review made it clear that the drivers Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant received a 10-second penalty. Then came another cut with Nyck de Vries who had 15 seconds left but who fared worse went to Esteban Ocon who has 30 seconds less in his final race. Yuki Tsunoda He is the one who took the fewest seconds with only 5.

Among those who did not suffer changes were Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Pérez and Lando Norris, as well as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll who were the ones making the appeal and who also received the possibility of climbing a position.

With the remaining time there were some changes such as Fernando Alonso went from sixth to fifth place, Carlos Sainz is now 6th place. Russell is 7th and Hamilton is 8th. another case of Aston Martin it was that Stroll from the tenth position went to the ninth place.

Regarding the upper part there were no changes, Verstappen maintained the lead and the victory, Leclerc as second and Checo Perez he closed the podium as third.