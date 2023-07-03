With the race finished and with the prizes awarded, the team of Aston Martin filed a protest against the FIA for the final results of the Austrian Grand Prix to be reviewed and it is that they consider that the sanctions they received for exceeding the limit of the track during the race they were not applied equally to everyone.

According to the FIA, the Aston Martin team was summoned to talk about this case and they explained that there were cases of drivers who did not receive sanctions for having left the track, which they consider affected in the end, resulting in Red Bull’s victory. .

The FIA, through a statement, shared that they did accept the team’s request and that it will be reviewed and the new results will be announced later. “The Commissioners determined that since the protest was filed on time and the

requirements of Chapter 13 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, is an admissible protest,” it read.

Penalties for exceeding track limits caused problems in Austria | Photo: EFE

For now there is no clear answer from the FIA ​​to explain who were the drivers who should have been penalized and did not receive the penalty. It is known that during the race there were some who did have to pay for that action to the point that it affected them in the process.

race result.

Aston Martin finished with its drivers in 6th position with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll who finished in 10th place. It is hoped that with the revision they can improve in the final classification.