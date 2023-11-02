Formula 1 | “As if they were standing at a funeral” – Friends’ expressions revealed the truth about Adelaide’s accident to Mika Häkkinen

McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen lay in hospital in intensive care in the first hours and days after his serious accident.

The 27-year-old from Vantaa, who was on the rise in his F1 career, whose first victories and championships were considered only a matter of time, was fatally injured in Adelaide in November 1995.

Häkkinen suffered a serious brain injury and other injuries in Turma. Paramedics had saved his life.

When the Finn’s condition was stable, the guests were allowed to visit Häkkis in a hospital in Australia.

Häkkinen describes his experiences as a journalist Oskari Saaren in the audiobook Adelaide 1995 – The collision that changed Mika Häkkinen’s life (Storytel). The first days after surviving the accident were horrible. Half of his face was paralyzed, and the Finn’s eyes had to be taped shut at night so he could sleep. When drinking, water ran out of the mouth.

Pain, tests and surgeries were only part of the torment.

Häkkinen tells how other people’s reactions to seeing him revealed exactly what kind of mess he was in.

McLaren’s stable boss Ron Dennis came among the first to meet Häkkis.

“You could see from their faces that they were just like you had been standing at a funeral, because they couldn’t make a joke about it, that no, you will get better and… They knew that the situation was so serious. And I could see from their faces, that’s a joke, that now, you don’t… Which is understandable, you weren’t there when they were at the funeral. They didn’t cry now, but you could see from their faces that it’s not good, it doesn’t look good now,” Häkkinen describes.

“And of course, if you think about the team manager, you think that this is where the future is invested, that it will come to the -93 team. It has been trained to become a world champion one day. Is that the end of the road now?”

"Yes, that's not it. I just threw up and there's blood. Then it goes away and I'm left lying there."

"It was a really pleasant first meeting, when Mika had a big room there, and of course he had been woken up from a coma."

Caged says he couldn’t even think of trying to pretend he was getting better. He had to be completely vulnerable in front of people who were used to seeing a wild head.

“When it starts to come close, the team manager starts coming and so on to look and… What can you do? Suddenly the kid is lying there in hoses, it doesn’t look good. I was trying to think, what can you do in that, that you start showing in it in bed that you’re a tough guy. There’s nothing to show for the jokes.”

According to his own words, Häkkinen was like a prisoner of his own body. Thoughts were further away from F1 than ever before, when even the basic functions of the body were not in order. He was recycled in experiments and tests and performed operations. And you could always be attached to the hoses.

Dennis had to assume the role of speaker in the direction of the public, because the condition of the seriously injured Häkkinen was international news. According to Häkkinen, the British boss sometimes painted an unnecessarily rosy picture of the Finnish driver’s condition.

Dennis told the press, among other things, about Häkkinen’s smile, and that the smile was a sign to him that Mika was fine and at least somewhat intact.

The truth was much darker.

It was in terrible pain, and we always tried to find some way to get that pain out of our heads, to think about something else.

When the then girlfriend, later spouse, Erja Honkanen came later, Häkkinen’s condition also improved.

In the audiobook, Erja describes her surprise at the duo’s first meeting. He had been warned in advance of the wild vision that awaited him in the hospital.

“It was a really pleasant first meeting, when Mika had a big room there, and of course he had been woken up from a coma. There was Ron’s wife keeping Mika company, and Mika was sitting there on the bed. When I was like, what?”

“He looked from that bed, what are you doing here? Just as if we were somewhere at home. I looked at you, you haven’t changed at all, you’re just yourself, how is this possible? I’ve been intimidated by everyone by any means possible, that this is a very serious matter.”

An accident the whole picture became clear to Erja only a little later. But he stayed by Häkkinen’s side throughout his hospital stay in Adelaide and provided important emotional and social support.

“It wasn’t easy, but if I hadn’t gone there, it would have been even worse. I was able to be close and I got information all the time. I took books with me, I read aloud to Mika. She was in terrible pain, and they always tried to find some way , to get that pain out of your head, to think about something else. We talked a lot.”

Häkkinen was released from the hospital in December and returned to Europe. To the astonishment of the entire F1 world, he returned to the wheel of an F1 car during a test drive in February 1996 in France.