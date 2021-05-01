Saturday, May 1, 2021
Formula 1 | Are Bottas or Verstappen Hamilton’s intentions of breaking the ghost boundary ruined? HS follows the time trials starting at 5 pm in Portimão moment by moment

May 1, 2021
Lewis Hamilton is looking for a hundredth Pile of Careers.

Formula 1 season the time trial for the third race promises a tight wrinkle between Mercedes and Red Bulls in Portimão, Portugal on Saturday. HS follows the time trials starting at 5pm moment by moment in this story.

In the last practice, the fastest was Red Bull Max Verstappen before Mercedes Lewis Hamiltonia and Valtteri Bottasta. The fourth was Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

In Portimão, Hamilton is looking for a hundred pole positions in his career. In the opening race of the season, Verstappen left the pole and Hamilton in the second race.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was the tenth of the last exercises and is looking for a similar ranking in time as well.

