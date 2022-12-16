Formula 1 | Antti Kontsas got his dream detergent for formulas

Sebastian Vettel’s former fitness coach will in the future be the head of motor sports coaching for the entire Hintsa Performance company.

Finns the number of fitness trainers in F1 sports dwindles to two, while in the last decade there were at most seven of them.

Sebastian Vettel’s responsible for welfare for the past nine years Antti Kontsas however, remains in the same circles, but in the future will work as the head of motor sports coaching for the entire Hintsa Performance company.

Kontsas, 37, played one match in the Veikkausliiga for TPS, until a series of injuries cut short the promising young player’s playing career.

Aki Hintsa washed Kontsaksen into his own coaching group for the 2011 season.

Three years later, the cooperation with Vettel started. With the four-time world champion, he went from Red Bull via Ferrari to Aston Martin, where the German star ended his F1 career in November at the Abu Dhabi race.

Did Kontsaksen ever consider retiring from Formula 1 together with Vettel?

“Undeniably, I felt ready to quit in the same way that Sebastian did. He felt that this period was sufficient for this work. I also felt that after 12 years it might be time to do something else and find a bigger purpose for what I do every day,” admits Kontsas.

Kontsas says that he had been tossing around the idea of ​​new tasks with Hintsa Permormance for a couple of years.

“They announced that they would like to grant me such a position where I can share the lessons learned from my work in order to help and support our projects and develop the quality of our service in motorsports.”

Kontsas knows that the new challenge is tough. Until now, he has been able to focus on one driver at a time, but now a comprehensive and bigger development picture must be created at the F1, F2 and F3 level.

“I was thinking about what really matters in this sport. This is a sport where training is practically not possible, when you can only drive an F1 car in tests and F1 races and a couple of tire tests.”

“It’s like trying to tell a football player that before the first match you can only go on the field a couple of times. It’s basically an absurd situation, and at the same time it makes this sport really interesting.”

Kontsaksen’s life changed last winter when he became a father. He received advice from father-of-three Vettel.

According to Kontsaksen, Vettel immediately asked that he spend more time at home and not even try to come to all the races.

“He promised to help find a solution so that I can be present at home to see my daughter grow up. When Kimi Raikkonen stopped, Mark Arnall got free and we asked him for help. It was a great solution and Mark then did ten races with Sebastian.”

Correction 16.12. 6:53 p.m.: Kontsas has played one match in TPS, not nine, as the story said earlier.