Sergio Perez has earned another claim for a new pilot of the Formula 1 and it is that days ago Carlos Sainz criticized him for an action in the middle of the race in Austria where according to the Mexican he was very aggressive and even dangerous. Now the turn was for Nico Hülkenberg who in Great Britain pointed out that Pérez had an action that he did not like at all.

According to Nico Hulkenberg The problem he had with Pérez came to fruition on the fifth lap when the Mexican tried to pass him and gave him a blow that caused damage to Haas’s car, which he believes affected him because in the end he finished thirteenth.

“I think it was impatient of him because he already came with the DRS, I think after turn six he would have easily gone for me. It seems to me that Checo was hasty and unnecessary,” Checo’s former Force India teammate told Sky Sports.

Checo Pérez did not say anything about the Haas driver’s statement and it is that the Mexican had a motto this weekend and it was to add points at any cost and the position in which he started did not help him much, so he sought the way to climb positions taking into account that this could generate some situations like these.

At the moment two pilots have complained about the Mexican’s driving but it is hoped that this can be avoided again once the tapatio can improve their positions.