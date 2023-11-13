Not only the capital of Formula 1, but also of golf. It’s a double show that will be staged in Las Vegas. In Nevada, on November 14th the show will open with the Netflix Cup of golf which will see the F1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon as protagonists, ready to take to the green with the stars of the golf firmament such as Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

All four of these great champions, among other things, were part of the USA team at the recent Ryder Cup in Rome, won by Team Europe at the end of an extraordinary and exciting competition.

At the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Club, the only 18-hole championship golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, golf and Formula 1 will go hand in hand, creating a full-throttle challenge, but this time between greens and fairways rather than between the curbs of a circuit. The Netflix Cup will be composed of professional golfers from the PgaTour and drivers who are part of the documentaries “Full Swing” and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”, both produced by the American entertainment company.

Then, on Sunday 19 November, the show will move to the track and the spotlight will turn on the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The golf competition will see four couples competing, made up of a Formula 1 driver and a PGA Tour professional, who will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will compete to win the first edition of the NetflixCup.

“We love seeing how our sports series has brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions around the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first live sporting event.”

The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix starting at 6:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14.