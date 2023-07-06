Friday, July 7, 2023
Formula 1 | An extra kick is screwed into Bottas' car: "These development parts are really needed"

July 6, 2023
Formula 1 | An extra kick is screwed into Bottas’ car: “These development parts are really needed”

Alfa Romeo’s development parts are trying to improve speed in fast corners. Silverstone reveals the truth without mercy.

Valtteri Bottas expects Alfa Romeo’s development parts to give the drivers of the F1 team more speed. The effect of the parts will be seen at the end of the week, when the British GP, the tenth race of the World Series, will be run on the legendary Silverstone track.

Bottas hopes that the new blocks would restore the competitiveness to the team’s cars, with which he qualified for the season opener in Bahrain at the beginning of March. Bottas’ season started comfortably in eighth place, but since then he has only gained one more World Cup point from the Canadian GP.

“These development parts are really needed. The factory has worked with all their might to get full sets for this race and for both cars in the garage,” Bottas said on Thursday at Silverstone.

See also  Ice Hockey World Championships | Kasperi Kapanen reveals his impressive gym record - "There's been a lot of squatting"

“We have lacked momentum. The points were not really within our reach anymore, but hopefully we can get more speed now.”

In the stable it has been clear to everyone what success is all about.

“The changes aim to improve the speed in the fast corners, so it can be especially interesting to get the parts for this particular race,” Bottas pointed to Silverstone’s fast track.

Bottas and his Chinese teammate Zhou Guanyu are in the 15th and 16th places in the World Championship. Bottas has five World Championship points and his teammate four from two ninth places.

“It would be the best possible result for this weekend if we could get both cars in the points. That would be the best we can hope for at this point, so that’s the goal now,” Bottas continued.

At the top of the World Series is Red Bull’s two-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is aiming for his sixth consecutive victory in the competition. The worst threat is probably the Mexican teammate again Sergio Perezwho has two wins in the season’s races.

See also  Ministers | "One tentacle was drunk on the flight" - Mika Lintilä denies that alcohol has affected his work

The other teams in the series are still winless this season.

