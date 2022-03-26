Formula 1 | An estimate of the pace of the race that raises expectations from Valtteri Bottas

Bottas is going to get a sequel to a great start to the season.

Alfa Romeo has been one of the biggest positive surprises of the early F1 season, and the team was also pleased with the timing of the Saudi Arabian race.

Already in practice the pace was slowed down Valtteri Bottas also did well in the time trial and will start in the race on Sunday from the eighth square.

There could have been a seam even higher, as Bottas was Fifth in the first section of the time trials and Sixth in the second. Fifth driven by Alpine Esteban Ocon was less than a tenth above Bottas.

“Good time trial, really smooth. The car felt good, the driving felt good, ”Bottas said in an interview with V Sport after the time trial.

Bottas drove sixth in the season opener and has high expectations for Sunday’s race as well.

“I haven’t been able to drive a race bet, but at least it’s not a worse ride than a time trial.”

“The car really feels pretty good.”