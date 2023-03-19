Two weeks after completing the first podium of the season in Formula 1, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and Fernando Alonso are shaping up to be protagonists again this weekend. The Mexican achieved pole position this Saturday, while the Spaniard was third but moved up one position due to the penalty of charles leclerc.

In this scenario, the Aston Martin driver remained measured and realistic, recognizing that it will be difficult for the AMR23 keep up with the RB19. “I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but if we look at the pace, all weekend in free practice, if we look at the Bahrain race.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and know that Red Bull is a bit ahead of everyone, so that’s not, let’s say, the goal tomorrow, you know, to fight for the win with Checo,” he said. alonso in a press conference, although he also acknowledged that in a circuit like that of jeddahany eventuality can be of help.

“Formula 1 is not exact mathematics, anything can happen, and today, Verstappen in P15; these things happen. For us the most important thing is to score points; We both started in the top five, and we finished both cars in the top five and we continue to rack up world championship points, that’s our main goal this year,” he concluded.

For his part, ‘Czech’ Perez she was not so confident, because although she knows that she has plenty of arguments to achieve victory, she knows that she will have to be careful not to lose position in the first few laps against the pilot from Aston Martin. “A lot can happen in a race. Our race pace was very strong on Friday, so we’ll see.”

“I’m not going to approach tomorrow’s race thinking about Max. First of all, I have to make sure I can keep the lead in the first few laps. If I can do that, keep this lion [Alonso] back, it will be good”, concluded the man from Guadalajara, who last week in bahrain he finished with an advantage of almost 30 seconds over the Spaniard.