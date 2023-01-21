It turns out that Saudi Arabia was interested in buying F1 from Liberty Media for a pretty staggering $20 billion.

A somewhat recent trend: the Middle East seems to want to be taken more seriously when it comes to sports. Just think of the World Cup in Qatar, which actually largely resembled a large lobby for Qatar as a sports country. Saudi Arabia can do it too. Recently, a major football club in the country has bought Cristiano Ronaldo for their team for a huge sum. But the crown prince also shows that he is very serious and has a lot of money left over to bring all kinds of major sports to Saudi Arabia to use the mostly Western sports as a calling card for his country. Then you show that you are serious.

Saudi Arabia in Formula 1

In Saudi Arabia, however, it is even more about something completely different: Formula 1. You will notice that the name Aramco comes up a lot during a race, which is one of the largest sponsors of the sport. Aramco is the state oil company of Saudi Arabia. A good sponsor for F1, although it seems that it is certainly no coincidence that we have welcomed the GP of Saudi Arabia since 2021. It almost went much further than just a sponsor.

Saudi Arabia wanted to buy Formula 1

Saudi Arabia’s state wealth fund appears to have thrown money on the table to buy Formula 1 in its entirety. In fact, the only reason it fell through is because the current owner, Liberty Media, is not interested in selling the sport. You would say that offering more money than works, but it seems to be a bit more basic. The Saudi fund had 20 billion (!) dollars for it. Liberty said ‘no’ and then of course the deal falls quickly.

Mega deal

To put that 20 billion in context: Liberty Media bought the sport in 2017 for 4.6 billion dollars. So the Saudis are willing to pay almost four times as much for that. Formula 1 is valued at around $15.2 billion. It’s a no deal, but the Saudis are certainly not giving up. The offer remains on the table, should Liberty still say yes.

Buying Formula 1 would be a mega-investment for Saudi Arabia, matching the mega-investments the country is currently making in sports. Criticism often comes because of the many human rights violations that Saudi Arabia still has and it is even said that investing in these sports is a kind of brainwashing to take attention away from those violations. (through Bloomberg)

This article Formula 1 almost in Saudi hands for 20 billion appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

