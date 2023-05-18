The Mexican driver of the Red Bull teamCheco Pérez expressed his solidarity and support for the population of the Italian region of Emilia RomagnawhichHe suffers from flooding due to heavy rains of the last days.

On their social networks, Checo Perez He sent a message expressing his thoughts and prayers towards the affected people and wishing a speedy return. Formula 1 Imola Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to the emergency situation in the region.

Local authorities and the inhabitants of the area have been on red alert due to the flooding, and weather conditions are not expected to improve in the coming days. The decision to cancel the event was made by the FIA in conjunction with the Government of Italy.

Both the fans and the pilots, who had not yet reached ItalyThey received the news positively. Checo Perez joined other pilots in sending messages of solidarity to Italian fans, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the population over sports.