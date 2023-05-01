Formula 1 | Adrian Newey, who designed Mika Häkkinen’s championship cars, continues with Red Bull

Autosport tells about the extension of the 64-year-old Newey’s contract.

Red Bull Worked at the F1 team since 2006 Adrian Newey continues in his familiar duties, says Autosport. The contract of the 64-year-old Briton, described as a design wizard, would have expired at the end of this year.

“Adrian has been one of the main pillars since the beginning. He possesses many areas and extensive experience. Also, the way he works with the young guys is awesome. He is as motivated as he has always been”, team manager Christian Horner praised Autosport.

Red Bull has won six drivers’ and five manufacturers’ world championships during the Newey era. He previously tasted success on the payrolls of McLaren and Williams.

Finnish F1 legend Mika Hakkinen won the world championships in the royal class of car racing with Newey designed Silver Arrows in 1998 and 1999.