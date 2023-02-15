Rodin Carlin confirmed this Wednesday to the second pilot that will make up his line-up in the inaugural season of the Academy F1. It’s about the british Abbi Pullingwho finished seventh in the W Series last year and will continue to be supported by the Alpine Academy.

The British driver began her career in karting at the age of 9 and it was not until 3 years ago, in 2020, that she moved to the british formula 4, where she achieved 4 podiums and finished sixth in the championship. In her second campaign, she achieved three more podium finishes, in addition to making her debut in the W-Serieswhere she finished seventh.

For the 2022 campaign, Pulling climbed to fourth position, with two podium finishes, one second (Barcelona) and a third party (Silverstone). “It’s great to compete in the first season of the F1 Academy, especially to work with such a successful team as Rodin Carlin. Having spent time with the team before, I can’t wait for the season to start.”

The British pilot will have the support of the Alpine Academy. Photo: Twitter @AbbiPulling

“I have a lot of confidence in them and I know they will encourage me to do my best,” said Pulling, 19, who also thanked the continued support of the alpine academy for the second season. In the same way, he thanked the great work of Gaxing Performance and Alice Powelltalent identification and development mentor.

For her part, the team manager, Stephanie Carlinshared that in Rodin Carlin they had been wanting to work with Abbi for a while and push her into the next phase of her career. “Our paths have crossed in the past and Abbi is a driver we have wanted to work with for a long time.”

“We are excited that we can work together on this program and I have no doubt that she will be a great asset to the team,” she concluded. Pulling will be a companion of Jessica Edgar in Rodin Carlin, one more pilot remains to be confirmed, and she is the sixth overall pilot to be confirmed for this first season of the f1 academy.