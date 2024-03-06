The Formula 1 It started off more busy off the slopes than on the asphalt. The three-time world champion Max Verstappen took the victory in the first race of the season, but his victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix It was overshadowed hours later by the controversies in the Red Bull garage.

Jos Verstappenfather of the current champion of the Formula 1, broke out against the team leader Christian Horner and launched a criticism that was widely echoed by the Austrian team.

“The team is in danger of breaking up, it cannot continue like this. It is going to explode. He is playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems. There is tension as long as he remains in office,” said the former F1 driver.

The words of Verstappen They arrived due to an alleged fight between the two men in the Red Bull garage and after the scandal that shook Horner a few days ago when he was accused of inappropriate behavior with a team worker, an investigation that was closed before the Bahrain GP for the team.

Max Verstappen celebrates his fifth victory in Mexico. Photo:EFE Share

All kinds of information came out after the 'war' Verstappen and Horner. In fact, there was speculation about a departure from 'Mad Max' next season to occupy the empty seat that the British will leave. Lewis Hamiltion in Mercedes.

However, it seems that the waters have calmed down in Red Bull after a meeting between Christian Horner and Raymond Vermeulen, representative of Max Verstappen, in Dubai, days before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The meeting would have focused on finding a truce to calm the last days of storm that broke out in the team and that are expected not to have a dent in the paddock of the circuit of the Corchine in Jeddah.

Christian Horner Photo:EFE Share

Verstappen to Mercedes?

Journalist Roberto Chinchero He explained in the Motorsport.com media. that the rumors that lead to Verstappen to Mercedes They are due to the fact that the Dutch driver is not entirely sure of continuing to shine at Red Bull after the announced modifications to the engines that will be made in Formula 1 from the 2026 season.

“He is not exactly confident facing the 2026/28 triennium (the last three seasons provided for in his contract signed two years ago with Red Bull) in which he will have to use a new power unit designed and built in Milton Keynes by the new department of RB Powertrains,” he said.

In recent days, there has been talk of an alleged meeting between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolf, Mercedes team leader, although this information was not confirmed by either of the two involved. But, an arrival of Verstappen To the English team it would be a resounding blow in the 'Great Circus' because they take a driver who already knows what it means to be a champion and who has enough stripes to replace Hamilton.

Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix. Photo:Jim Watson. Efe Share

“From this perspective, a move to Mercedes could be strategic and potentially launch Max among those who have been multiple champions driving with more than one team. For Wolff, being able to snatch away Verstappen Red Bull would be a huge double whammy: replacing hamilton for an absolute weight driver and at the same time take away one of his most important assets from his first opponent,” said the quoted media.

It seems that Red Bull is seeking to calm the waters so that the main actors in this novel can concentrate on the track and can fight for a fourth consecutive title in the Formula 1 World Championship.

SPORTS

