M.ercedes-Benz wants to bring its experience from Formula 1 to series production more intensively. In particular, the findings from the hybrid drives used in the racing series are intended to be of greater help in the electrification of road models, as CEO Ola Källenius outlined this week during the presentation of his corporate strategy. Anyway, McLaren is a first choice when it comes to transferring brisk experiences to everyday companions that are hardly more civil. Now one might think that the technology transfer from the million dollar game on the Ring is nice and expensive in the higher price regions, but further down in the mass market the customer has absolutely nothing from the fastest roundabout in the world. That is not true, says the French manufacturer Renault, the driver of a Clio also benefits from the work of the works team in Formula 1. “In the development of our e-tech hybrid engines, racing and Renault’s involvement in Formula 1 play a role important place. The findings from motorsport can be seen in the energy recovery system and in the use of our innovative multi-mode transmission, as it is being used here for the first time in series, ”the French camp said.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Energy management is, as it were, an area with overlaps. Since 2013 there has been a concrete exchange between the Renault F1 Team and the engineers at Renault, it is said. Several engineers and specialists who are currently working on the series vehicles with E-Tech hybrid drive are part of the group that developed the hybrid drive for the F1 vehicle that is mandatory for 2014 in Viry-Châtillon. The system automatically uses excess energy that is not required for the drive to charge the battery. As in Formula 1, the kinetic energy during braking and deceleration can be recovered and fed into the battery in the form of electrical energy. In addition, the energy management in the series vehicle triggers the charging of the battery by setting the engine speed to the optimum efficiency. This regulation should be particularly advantageous when driving on the motorway. “The energy returned to the batteries can be used to relieve or support the thermal engine in other driving situations, be it during rapid acceleration or in purely electric driving in city traffic,” explains Renault.

Series vehicles with e-tech technology have full thermal and electrical power in sport mode, which benefits the dynamics. If the accelerator pedal is fully depressed, the full system output is available. The two electric machines and the combustion engine provide everything that is in them. “The application comes directly from Formula 1, where the racing drivers can use a special mode to call up the maximum power of the drive system, especially during the qualifying laps,” says Renault. At Mercedes they call this kind of party mode, and because the drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have regularly spoiled the party mood for the assembled competition, this is now banned in its briskest expansion stage. But the Silver Arrows are still at the top. Renault is fighting for 3rd place and shows a clear upward trend.

The architecture of the Renault E-Tech is based on the concept of the Monoposti: an internal combustion engine, two electric motors and a central battery, all linked to a multi-mode gear transmission. The claw-shift gear drive without a clutch is directly connected to the electric motors, which enables purely electric driving in the starting phase and smooth gear changes when accelerating. In Formula 1, smooth gear changes are also important in order to bring performance to the ground without jolting and to avoid the associated loss of grip. Renault describes its new, clutchless multi-mode transmission as the heart of the series vehicles. Depending on the operating mode, load and charge status of the battery, six gears, either alone or coupled with one another, transmit the power to the front wheels, so that 15 speed step combinations are possible including idling. The gear changes are automatic and are intended to increase efficiency and driving comfort. A 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 91 hp serves as the combustion engine in the Clio Hybrid, Captur and Mégane Plug-in Hybrid models. There are also electric motors with 20 HP and 49 HP in the Clio and 34 HP and 67 HP in Captur and Mégane. The larger electric motor is responsible for the drive, the smaller one is used to start the gasoline engine. He also gets the four-cylinder in motion and sets the speed that appears necessary for smooth gear changes. The multi-mode transmission therefore dispenses with a clutch. It should also be nimble. The synchronizer ring is no longer needed, the teeth mesh with one another without delay, and gear is immediately engaged, according to the idea. Electric servomotors support the process.

From experience we can say that a Clio is not to be underestimated, but does not drive quite as much as a Formula 1 despite the conjured up fraternization. But when the racing cars zoom over the Nürburgring this weekend, some people might change to the cars in the roundabout look. And then on his civilian buddies Clio, Captur or Mégane.