Sunday, March 24, 2024
Formula 1 | A scary dangerous situation in the Australian race – the Mercedes driver screamed for his life

March 24, 2024
in World Europe
George Russell wanted the race to be stopped immediately after his brutal crash.

Mercedes-Benz British F1 driver George Russell, 26, crashed violently off the track in the closing moments of the Australian GP on Sunday.

After the crash, Russell and his car were left in a very bad place on the track. There was a risk that drivers coming from behind would have collided with Russell's driver.

An obviously alarmed Russell called for an immediate stoppage of the race by radio calling for a red flag several times.

“I'm in the middle of the track,” Russell explained his situation to the radio in an agitated state of mind.

George Russell's scrap car was left in a bad place on the track. After the battle stopped, Russell was able to get out of the race. Picture: Paul Crock/AFP

Russell At the time of the race, he beat Aston Martin's Spanish champion driver for sixth place Fernando Alonso, 42, against. The jury announced after the race that they would investigate the duo's performance.

At least Russell didn't immediately blame Alonso for the situation that led to the exit, but described the incident as strange.

Autosport magazine according to Russell stated that Alonso's actions in corner braking were not usual.

In the end, the jury decided that Alonso changed his driving style in an “unusual way” and thus broke the rules. Alonso was given a 20-second time penalty, dropping him from sixth to eighth on the leaderboard.

Australian He won the GP with Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr. For Ferrari, the double victory was secured by the carbureted in second place Charles Leclerc.

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas missed the WC points.

