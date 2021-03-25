Formula 1 | A sandstorm might surprise you at the opening of the F1 season in Bahrain

Bahrain has been promised wind speeds of more than ten meters per second.

Formula the opening weekend of the number one season has the potential for sandstorms, he says Racefans.com website.

The F1 season starts over the weekend in Bahrain, where a strong wind brought sand to the track also two weeks ago on a test weekend.

In Friday’s free practice, the conditions are good, according to weather forecasts, and the daytime temperature is 32 degrees Celsius. There are still two practice sessions on Fridays, but the duration of one free practice has been reduced to one hour.

Instead, on Saturday’s time (5 pm Finnish time), the wind speed is estimated at about 11 meters per second. This can bring problems, especially in the awkward last bend, and if sand flies on the track, it will at least bring inconvenience to the spotlight.

The race will run from 6 pm, when the temperature will also drop as the sun goes down and the conditions will be better for the drivers. Instead, the strength of the wind increases: according to the forecast, it is 14 meters per second, and with it, the possibility of a sandstorm exists.