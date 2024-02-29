Formula 1 | A note to Valtteri Bottas right away

Bottas had to be investigated by the jury in the second practice of the opening race of the season after rushing out of the pit too quickly.

Formula at the end of the practice day of the season-opening Bahrain GP, ​​two Mercedes were found at the top of the results list, when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell recorded the fastest lap times.

After the duo, Aston Martin's were next Fernando Alonsoof Ferrari Carlos Sainz and McLaren Oscar Piastri. The champion of the last three seasons entering the season once again as the early favorite Max Verstappen was sixth with his Red Bull.

Sauber's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was tenth in the first practices and 17th in the second, over 1.6 seconds behind his ex-teammate Hamilton.

Bottas had to be investigated by the jury in the second practice after rushing out of the pit too fast. The jury was content to give the Finnish driver a warning about the situation.

“It's great to get the season going. I think we have learned a lot since last week's test runs, of course there is still work to be done, especially in terms of one-lap performance,” Bottas summed up in the team's press release.

On Friday, the 3rd practices and qualifying sessions will be held in Bahrain, the opening race of the season will be contested on Saturday.

“It would seem that we are still quite close to our toughest competitors. In qualifying, it's probably about tenths of a second again,” Bottas thought about qualifying.