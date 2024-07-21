Formula 1 | A new winner in the F1 series after dramatic stages – Verstappen collided with Hamilton

Formula 1|McLaren took a double win in Hungary.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri drove to victory in the Hungarian GP before his teammate Lando Norris.

The victory was the first for the Australian Piastr, 23.

Norris moved ahead of Piastr to the top spot in the race at the last pit stops. However, McLaren told Norris to give the seat back to his teammate.

Norris refused to obey for a long time, but finally made room for his teammate a couple of laps before the finish line.

Third place went to Mercedes Lewis Hamilton. The top name of the World Cup Max Verstappen collided with Hamilton at the first corner seven laps before the finish.

Verstappen, who braked too late in the corner, had a light air flight but was able to continue the race. However, as a result of the crash, he dropped to fifth place, Ferrari slipped to fourth place Charles Leclerc.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas was 16th at the finish line.