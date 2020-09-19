Formula 1 | A new documentary on Michael Schumacher’s well-being was published: “Doctors Waited Too Long”

The documentary on the French TV channel interviews, among others, Swiss neurosurgery.

Formula legend Michael Schumacherin there will soon be seven years since the skiing accident. It happened on December 29, 2013.

Since then, almost the only thing that has been said about Schumacher’s well-being is that he was raised from a coma in the summer of 2014. Furthermore, it is known that Schumacher was given experimental stem cell transplants a year ago.

Schumacher hit his head on a stone in an accident.

There has been a lot of speculation and expert judgment. What they have in common is that the condition is not very good and the 51-year-old Schumacher is unlikely to ever return.

Now French RMC Sport has published a documentary program aimed at clarifying Schumacher ‘s situation. The documentary interviews Swiss neurology Erich Riederer, according to which an error occurred in Schumacher ‘s first aid.

“Neurosurgeons always say‘ time is the brain ’meaning it means taking action right away. I think they waited too long for the state of the brain to be relieved. As time goes on, the brain begins to be destroyed, ”Riederer says.

“Did they expect too much. Probably.”

Riedererin the estimate is that Schumacher is in a vegetative state.

“He’s awake but not reacting. He may be able to sit back and take steps with support but no more. Is there any chance that he will return to the pre-accident state? I do not believe.”

Written by Schumacher’s biography Luc Domenjoz says the darkest review in the document.

“His life may end soon because his body is so weak.”