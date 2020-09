Räikkönen spun in a fast lap.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Räikkönen the time trial went quite modestly in the Sochi race on Saturday.

Räikkönen was the slowest in the first section and was eliminated by 1.133 seconds. At the end of the section, Räikkönen spun at the beginning of his fast lap after first drifting onto the curb of the track.

The fastest in the first section was Mercedes Valtteri Bottas before his teammate Lewis Hamiltonia.