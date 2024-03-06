Formula 1 | A confusing formula soup is boiling around Christian Horner – again the victim of the alleged harassment was forgotten

What is it about?

An employee of the Red Bull F1 team blamed the team manager for the beginning of the year Christian Horner for inappropriate behavior. The team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, launched an independent investigation into the matter, which it announced to the public at the beginning of February.

On February 28, the company said that Horner was found not guilty in the investigation. The woman's complaint was rejected. In their public statements, both the company and Horner considered the matter to be settled.

Horner acted during and after the investigation in his normal duties as team manager. Red Bull took a double win at the Bahrain GP last weekend.

However, the case was not finished.

Geri Horner represented her husband in Bahrain. According to The Sun, Geri appeared in support of her husband, but behind the scenes, she had given her husband a hard time in the harassment case.

What did Red Bull really think about the incident?

Very little was known about the company's internal attitude to the case during the investigation.

Industry insider magazine Business F1 reveals in its just-released March issue According to Motorsport-totalthat the CEO of Red Bull's parent company Oliver Mintzlaff had decided to fire Horner as soon as the scandal became known to the company at the turn of the year.

A press release was already written about Horner's firing, but it was not published in time.

“Red Bull confirms that Christian Horner will leave his position at Red Bull Racing with immediate effect. We will not comment further on the matter,” the press release reportedly said.

Motorsport-Total, on the other hand, reports on the basis of its own sources that Horner was first given the opportunity to leave “honorably”, in which case health reasons could have been given as the reason for the departure.

Horner chose to fight for his position. He got his lawyer involved and demanded an independent investigation to find out.

According to the newspaper, Mintzlaff had seen the exchange of messages between Horner and the woman and was shocked to such an extent that he thought the firing was certain anyway. That's why he didn't bother to organize an internal investigation. It had already taken nine weeks to process the case, and a couple more weeks was not a problem in Mintzlaff's opinion.

Contrary to all expectations, however, the investigation found Horner innocent and the woman's lawsuit was dismissed.

24 hours later, a new grind began.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff reportedly wanted to get rid of Christian Horner very soon after the content of the complaint filed by a female employee came to his attention.

If Verstappen slammed his spoon into the Horner soup really hard. He made it clear that there is a fierce fight within the team because of Horner.

Why is the case still going on?

Two shocking things happened.

First, less than 24 hours after Red Bull announced the absolution, a mass e-mail was sent to about a hundred people, with attachments of an alleged exchange of messages between Horner and a female employee.

The distribution list included the heads of all F1 teams, F1's management and numerous international media. And as a single person, the team's champion driver Max Verstappen's father If Verstappen.

The authenticity of the messages and pictures in the attachments has not been confirmed. Nevertheless, they became a big talking point at the F1 weekend in Bahrain, and Horner had to answer tough questions again.

In addition, Jos Verstappen gave the Dutchman right after the race For De Telegraaf and a British magazine for the Daily Mail interview in which he demanded Horner's resignation.

“When he [Horner] stays on his feet, there are tensions in the stable. The danger is that the team is torn in two. This can't go on like this, it's going to explode. He's playing the victim here, but he's the one causing the problems,” father Verstappen thundered.

Father Verstappen is a significant power user in the Red Bull team because of his son. He is often seen speaking through his son's mouth, and Verstappen is often present in the pits at F1 races. He clashed with Horner verbally in Bahrain as well.

Verstappen and several motorsport magazines Autosport and The Race insiders have been talking about a “civil war” at Red Bull for a long time. Power struggles were on display even before the Horner scandal.

What are the parties in the power struggle?

It is not known who leaked the alleged conversations between Horner and the woman to the public. It is considered clear that their motive is no longer to defend the position or right of the alleged victim, but to get rid of Horner for the sake of the name.

of the founder of Red Bull GmbH by Dietrich Mateschitz death in 2022 reportedly started a power play within the company. Mintzlaff, who is not as passionate about motorsport as Mateschitz, became CEO.

Under Mateschitz, the big boss set the budget for the team, followed by Horner, the influential F1 boss Helmut Marko and others in the stable got peace of mind. Horner has always used significant power to keep the F1 team as independent as possible from the parent company.

After Mateschitz's death, many who were previously outsiders now want to make their voices heard. The Race according to one of these entities is a Thai who owns 51 percent of the parent company Chalerm Yoovidhya. He is known to be a supporter of Horner, as are the executives at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, England.

In the struggle for power, on the other side are the Austrian people of the parent company, i.e. Mintzlaff and Marko and Verstappen.

For a long time, Marko was Horner's most important partner in the F1 project together with a design guru Adrian Newey with. However, there was a break between Marko and Horner last year.

Mohammed Bin-Sulayem, head of the International Automobile Federation FIA, took Horner to hear about the scandal in Bahrain. In public, hands were happily clapped.

Helmut Marko (left) pulls the strings behind the scenes of Red Bull Racing. He would also like to get rid of Horner, as it is known that Max Verstappen would also.

What is at stake in the power struggle?

A lot and more than Horner's position. Autosport according to information, the contracts of Red Bull's key personnel such as Newey and possibly Verstappen have a clause that allows them to leave the team if Horner is no longer employed by the team.

The position, which has apparently been agreed upon in more harmonious times, is tied to Horner, because the team boss was particularly good at keeping the team united. Horner's presence also ensured for a long time that any attempts at tampering from the parent company did not extend to the daily work of the stable.

The new power source rules of the F1 series that will enter into force in 2026 bring their own tension to the situation. They might change the entire balance of power in F1. This has happened, for example, in 2014, when Mercedes' long supremacy began, and in 2022, when Red Bull's reign began after the ground effect era began.

Few top drivers want to be stuck if Red Bull collapses. For example, Verstappen's current contract runs until the end of 2028.

Now suddenly the situation may be that Verstappen, Newey and many others can be free to negotiate with other teams if Horner is smoked out.

Perhaps it is just a coincidence that Jos Verstappen was seen at the weekend in a long consultation with the Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff with. The freedom to negotiate would also bring an opportunity to conclude a new, more lucrative contract with Red Bull.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (left) makes fun of Verstappen's situation. McLaren's Zak Brown and Wolff demand in one voice from Red Bull transparency in the investigation of Horner.

What happens next?

The leaked messages and pictures, Jos Verstappen's interview and the brutal revelations of BusinessF1 and Motorsport-Total increase the pressure in the direction of Horner and Red Bull's F1 team and parent company. It is clear that if there is no solution, the pressure will increase even more.

They can't pretend it's over. The company has to decide what kind of things it can live with in order to keep Horner's stable on the payroll.

Horner's future must be decided once and for all. Competitors are waiting for the next moves and the expansion of the crisis.

Whatever decision is made, it must be made soon.

In what case was it forgotten?

As is sadly typical, the victim of alleged harassment.