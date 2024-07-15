Formula 1 | A big revelation from Ralf Schumacher – he published a cute picture with another man

Formula 1|According to the German newspaper Bild, Ralf Schumacher has been together with his partner Etienne for two years.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher posted a love-filled update on Sunday on Instagram.

In the picture, Schumacher, 49, looks towards the sunset together with another man.

“The best thing in life is when you have a partner by your side with whom you can share everything,” he writes in the caption of the publication.

Schumacher has been publically silent about his private life. He was married between 2001 and 2015 by Cora Schumacher with.

The couple has one child together: born in 2001 Davidwho has followed his father’s footsteps into the formula world.

German newspaper Bild knows how to tell that the man in Schumacher’s picture is his boyfriend Etienne. According to Bild, the couple has been together for a couple of years.

SEVEN TIMES world champion Michael Schumacher little brother Ralf drove in the Formula King Series between 1997 and 2007. In his career, he took six race wins and 27 podium places.

Ralf Schumacher had time to drive in the colors of Jordan, Williams and Toyota.

Nowadays, he works for the German Sky Sports F1 team.