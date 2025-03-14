03/14/2025



Updated at 5:37 p.m.





The season of Formula 1 2025 It is loaded with news. The so -called ‘Silly Season’ has generated many changes in the grill with new names, old faces in other colors and a set of couples that give to speak the rest of the year.

For our two Spanish pilots, which has most modified the plans is to Carlos Sainzthe new Williams pilot. After the signing of Lewis Hamilton for the Ferrari team, the Madrid pilot had to look for a place in another team. For Fernando Alonso There are no modifications except for the incorporation of engineer Andrew Newey who will machine next year’s car.

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan

Yuki Tsunoda

Isack hadjar

Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Oliver Bearman

Esteban Ocon

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Max Verstappen

Liam Lawson

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

The 20 pilots of this season are characterized by the new additions and changes of teams. 5 are the rookies this season and 4 are the changes of pilots.

The 5 Rookies of the 2025 season of F1

The 2025 Formula 1 season brings a wave of young talent with the arrival of six roakies that promise to shake the grill. Stands out Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho at 18 replaces Lewis Hamilton in Mercedeswhile Gabriel Bortoleto binds to Sauber After winning in F3 and F2. Isack hadjarF2 runner -up, lands in VISA CASH APP RBand Jack Doohanthe previous pilot reserves Alpineget your opportunity in the starting team. Oliver Bearmanofficial pilot of Haas that debuted with Ferrari in 2024 and Liam Lawson which shone as a substitute in 2024, now accompanies Max Verstappen in Red Bull. This generational renewal promises a season full of emerging emotions and rivalries.









McLaren pilots

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri



Reuters





The duo of McLaren For the 2025 season of Formula 1, composed of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastriis consolidated as one of the most promising and balanced of the grill. The British Norris, in his sixth season with the team, has demonstrated a constant evolution, getting closer and more to his first victory and establishing himself as one of the most consistent pilots. For his part, the Australian Piastri continues to demonstrate his talent and aggressiveness on the track. With a rising McLaren, both pilots seek to challenge the tip teams and take the British team back to the fight for the championship.

Ferrari pilots

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton



Reuters





Ferrari’s couple for the 2025 season of Formula 1, formed by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclercrepresents a combination of experience and ambition that excites Maranello’s fans. Hamilton, seven times world champion, starts a new stage in his career with the aim of returning Ferrari to the top, contributing his veteran and winning mentality. Leclerc, in its seventh season with the ‘Scuderia’, remains the great commitment of the future of the team and will seek to consolidate as a leader within the structure. With a competitive car, Ferrari trusts that this pair can break the drought of titles.

Red Bull pilots

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson



EP





The alignment of Red Bull For the 2025 season of Formula 1 it is headed by Max Verstappenworldwide tetracampeón and current reference of the category, accompanied by the promising Liam Lawson. Verstappen remains the key piece of the team, with its aggressiveness and consistency on the track, while Lawson replaces the exit of Checo Pérez, receiving the opportunity to compete full time in the main team.

Mercedes pilots

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell



Mercedes AMG F1





The pair of pilots Mercedes For the 2025 season of Formula 1, it combines the youth of Andrea Kimi Antonelli With the experience of George Russell. After the departure of Lewis Hamilton, the team is committed to Antonelli, an early talent of his academy, which arrives with great expectations and the difficult task of adapting quickly to the elite. Russell, consolidated as a leader within the team, assumes greater responsibility and will seek to take Mercedes back to the fight for the championship.

Aston Martin pilots

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso



Aston Martin





The alignment of Aston Martin For the 2025 Formula 1 season, it is still headed by Fernando Alonso and Lance Strollmaintaining the stability of the project. Alonso, two -time world champion, continues to be the referent of the team with his experience, aggressiveness and ability to extract the maximum performance of the car. Stroll, son of the owner of the team, seeks to consolidate and improve its consistency to contribute to the growth of the equipment.

Alpine pilots

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly



Reuters





The duo of Alpine For the 2025 season of Formula 1, it is formed by Jack Doohan and Pierre Gaslytwo pilots with different but complementary profiles. Doohan, who debuts as a starting pilot faces the challenge of demonstrating his value in the highest category. Gasly, with more experience in F1 is consolidated as the team leader and will contribute its competitive rhythm to guide Alpine in the fight for the points.

Haas pilots

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon



EP





The couple of Haas For the 2025 season of Formula 1, it is formed by Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocona couple of pilots with great potential. Bearman, a young British talent, arrives at the team after a promising debut in 2024, where he demonstrated his ability to quickly adapt to the category. Ocon, on the other hand, contributes his experience and stability, after several seasons in the F1, seeking to bring Haas to a more competitive level.

Williams pilots

Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon



EP





The alignment of Williams For the 2025 season of Formula 1 will have Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albontwo pilots who provide a mixture of experience and determination to the team. Sainz, who arrives in Williams after four seasons in Ferrari, faces a new challenge with the ambition to bring British team to a more competitive level. Albon, who has been one of the most consistent and brave pilots in recent years, remains in the team with the task of continuing his progress and improving the results of Williams.

Sauber pilots

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bartoleto



Reuters





Sauber’s duo for Formula 1 season will be formed by Nico Hülkenberg And the young Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto. Hülkenberg, with his vast experience in the F1, presents himself as the most experienced pilot of the team and will seek to guide Sauber in his ascent inside the grill, contributing his consistency and ability to get the best out of the car. Bortoleto, meanwhile, arrives with great expectations after proclaiming Formula 2 champion.

VISA CASH APP RB pilots

Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar



AFP and Reuters





Sauber’s duo for Formula 1 season will be formed by Nico Hülkenberg And the young Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto. Hülkenberg, with his vast experience in the F1, presents himself as the most experienced pilot of the team and will seek to guide Sauber in his ascent inside the grill, contributing his consistency and ability to get the best out of the car. Bortoleto, meanwhile, arrives with great expectations after proclaiming Formula 2 champion.