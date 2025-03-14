03/14/2025



He Formula 1 2025 World Cup It begins in Australia and ends in December in the United Arab Emirates. 24 tests in which 20 pilots On the grill they will fight to collect the necessary points to become the champion of the season, a title defended by the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

In Spain the eyes will be well placed in the two Spaniards who compete this year: Fernando Alonsowhich continues another year in Aston Martin after an injured season for the Asturian, and Carlos Sainzthat opens at the head of the Williams Racing car after his recent output of Ferrari.

He Australian Grand Prixwhich is celebrated from March 14 to 16 in Melbournewill be the starting gun for the car competition. The World Championship It will close on December 7 in Abu Dhabi And it will be then when we will know the definitive classification of pilots and shields.

Circuits, dates and schedules of Formula 1 2025 races

With the New Formula 1 season There are many who already have their eyes on the calendar for these months. As is usually happening, the hours of the races in Spain will vary greatly depending on where each Grand Prix is ​​played, so there will be weekends in which we will have to get up more and others where it coincides with the peninsular noon.









Thus the 2025 World Cup calendar of formula 1:

1

Albert Park circuit | Melbourne

05:00 Spanish time Australia GP (March 14-16)

2

Shanghai International Circuit | Shanghai

08:00 Spanish time China GP (March 21-23)

3

Suzuka circuit | Suzuka

07:00 Spanish time Japan GP (April 4-6)

4

BARÉIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT | Sakhir

17:00 Spanish time BARÉIN GP (April 11-13)

5

Yeda Corniche Circuit | Yeda

19:00 Spanish time Saudi Arabia GP (April 18-20)

6

Hard Rock Stadium Circuit | Miami

22:00 Spanish time Miami GP (May 2-4)

7

AZROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI | Imola

15:00 Spanish time Emilia Romagna GP (May 16-18)

8

Monaco circuit | Montecarlo

15:00 Spanish time Mónaco GP (May 23-25)

9

Barcelona-Catalunya circuit | Montmeló

15:00 Spanish time SPAIN GP (May 30 – June 1)

10

Gilles Villeneuve circuit | Montreal

20:00 Spanish time Canada GP (June 13-15)

11

Red Bull Ring | Spielberg

15:00 Spanish time Austria GP (June 27-29)

12

Silverstone Circuit | Silverstone

16:00 Spanish time Great Britain (July 4-6)

13

Spa-Francorchamps circuit | Francorchamps

15:00 Spanish time Belgium GP (July 25-27)

14

Hungaroring circuit | MOGYOROD

15:00 Spanish time Hungary GP (August 1-3)

15

Zandvoort Circuit | Zandvoort

15:00 Spanish time GP of Netherlands (August 29-31)

16

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza | Monza

15:00 Spanish time Italy GP (September 5-7)

17

Baku street circuit | Bakú

13:00 Spanish time Azerbaijan GP (September 19-21)

18

Marina Bay Urban Circuit | Singapore

14:00 Spanish time Singapore GP (October 3-5)

19

Circuit of the Americas | Austin United States GP (October 17-19)

20

Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome | Mexico City

21:00 Spanish time Mexico GP (October 24-26)

21

Interlagos Circuit | São Paulo

18:00 Spanish time Brazil GP (November 7-9)

22

Las Vegas street circuit | Las Vegas

5:00 Spanish time Las Vegas GP (November 20-22)

23

International Losail Circuit | Doha

17:00 Spanish time Qatar GP (November 28-30)

24

Yas Marina Circuit | Yas Island

14:00 Spanish time ABU Dhabi GP (December 5-7)

Where to see live formula races 1 2025 on television and online

The Australian Grand Prix and the rest of the Formula 1 2025 season can be followed online through the Dazn platformwhich has the rights of retransmission of the car competition in Spain.

In addition, the paid to Movistar Plus+ motor content They can also enjoy the races exclusively throughout the year.