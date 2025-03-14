He Formula 1 2025 World Cup It begins in Australia and ends in December in the United Arab Emirates. 24 tests in which 20 pilots On the grill they will fight to collect the necessary points to become the champion of the season, a title defended by the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
In Spain the eyes will be well placed in the two Spaniards who compete this year: Fernando Alonsowhich continues another year in Aston Martin after an injured season for the Asturian, and Carlos Sainzthat opens at the head of the Williams Racing car after his recent output of Ferrari.
He Australian Grand Prixwhich is celebrated from March 14 to 16 in Melbournewill be the starting gun for the car competition. The World Championship It will close on December 7 in Abu Dhabi And it will be then when we will know the definitive classification of pilots and shields.
Circuits, dates and schedules of Formula 1 2025 races
With the New Formula 1 season There are many who already have their eyes on the calendar for these months. As is usually happening, the hours of the races in Spain will vary greatly depending on where each Grand Prix is played, so there will be weekends in which we will have to get up more and others where it coincides with the peninsular noon.
Thus the 2025 World Cup calendar of formula 1:
Albert Park circuit | Melbourne
05:00 Spanish time
Australia GP (March 14-16)
Shanghai International Circuit | Shanghai
08:00 Spanish time
China GP (March 21-23)
Suzuka circuit | Suzuka
07:00 Spanish time
Japan GP (April 4-6)
BARÉIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT | Sakhir
17:00 Spanish time
BARÉIN GP (April 11-13)
Yeda Corniche Circuit | Yeda
19:00 Spanish time
Saudi Arabia GP (April 18-20)
Hard Rock Stadium Circuit | Miami
22:00 Spanish time
Miami GP (May 2-4)
AZROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI | Imola
15:00 Spanish time
Emilia Romagna GP (May 16-18)
Monaco circuit | Montecarlo
15:00 Spanish time
Mónaco GP (May 23-25)
Barcelona-Catalunya circuit | Montmeló
15:00 Spanish time
SPAIN GP (May 30 – June 1)
Gilles Villeneuve circuit | Montreal
20:00 Spanish time
Canada GP (June 13-15)
Red Bull Ring | Spielberg
15:00 Spanish time
Austria GP (June 27-29)
Silverstone Circuit | Silverstone
16:00 Spanish time
Great Britain (July 4-6)
Spa-Francorchamps circuit | Francorchamps
15:00 Spanish time
Belgium GP (July 25-27)
Hungaroring circuit | MOGYOROD
15:00 Spanish time
Hungary GP (August 1-3)
Zandvoort Circuit | Zandvoort
15:00 Spanish time
GP of Netherlands (August 29-31)
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza | Monza
15:00 Spanish time
Italy GP (September 5-7)
Baku street circuit | Bakú
13:00 Spanish time
Azerbaijan GP (September 19-21)
Marina Bay Urban Circuit | Singapore
14:00 Spanish time
Singapore GP (October 3-5)
Circuit of the Americas | Austin
United States GP (October 17-19)
Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome | Mexico City
21:00 Spanish time
Mexico GP (October 24-26)
Interlagos Circuit | São Paulo
18:00 Spanish time
Brazil GP (November 7-9)
Las Vegas street circuit | Las Vegas
5:00 Spanish time
Las Vegas GP (November 20-22)
International Losail Circuit | Doha
17:00 Spanish time
Qatar GP (November 28-30)
Yas Marina Circuit | Yas Island
14:00 Spanish time
ABU Dhabi GP (December 5-7)
Where to see live formula races 1 2025 on television and online
The Australian Grand Prix and the rest of the Formula 1 2025 season can be followed online through the Dazn platformwhich has the rights of retransmission of the car competition in Spain.
In addition, the paid to Movistar Plus+ motor content They can also enjoy the races exclusively throughout the year.
