In der Formel 1 verkörpert der McLaren-Teamchef derzeit wie kein Zweiter einen kaum für möglich gehaltenen Höhenflug. Seine Mannschaft jagt den Platzhirschen Red Bull. Ehe die Sommerpause mit dem Rennen an diesem Sonntag (15.00 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zur Formel 1, bei RTL und Sky) an der niederländischen Nordseeküste in Zandvoort endet, beträgt der Rückstand in der Konstrukteursmeisterschaft nur wenige Punkte.

Das warf McLaren zurück

Die Piloten Lando Norris und Oscar Piastri bilden die aufregendste Kreisfahrgemeinschaft der Branche, und Norris, er siegte in Miami, ist gerade der einzige Gegner, den Weltmeister Max Verstappen fürchten muss. Wo McLaren auftaucht, ist endlich wieder vorne. Die Konkurrenz nennt McLaren die neue Messlatte. Als Stella sich dem Rennstall anschloss, sah das noch anders aus.

Andrea Stella joined McLaren in 2015. Picture Alliance

The team from Woking in the southern English county of Surrey was lagging far behind when Stella joined in 2015. One of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1 (only Ferrari has won more often): second to last in the World Championship. A colossal crash. Money worries and lame, faulty racing cars set McLaren back.

Not even Fernando Alonso, who was followed by his then engineer Stella, as Alonso wanted, from Ferrari to McLaren, was able to change that.

The aerodynamics expert, who prefers a lukewarm cappuccino with just a little espresso, took over the command of the operation. His CV was impressive. Ferrari recruited the man from Orvieto in Umbria for one of its test teams in 2000, fresh out of university.

Externer Inhalt von Instagram Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Stella rose through the ranks quickly, and from 2002 onwards he was responsible for Michael Schumacher’s cars as a performance engineer, contributing to the Kerpen native’s three world championship titles, which inspired him.

“Michael generated emotions,” Stella once said in a podcast, “he fueled the energy in the team with his determination to win for himself and for Ferrari. It was infectious.” Later, in 2007, Stella helped Kimi Raikkonen win what is to date the last title for Ferrari before moving up to race engineer and becoming Alonso’s right-hand man.

Alonso lasted four seasons at McLaren before, tired of playing catch-up, he left Formula 1 for the time being. Stella, who has been promoted several times, stayed and has been team boss since December 2022. He is likely to stay for a while. At the beginning of August, he signed a contract with McLaren for “several years”.

Then come the results

McLaren boss Zak Brown gave a hint as to why things have been going uphill for Team Papaya since Stella took over when he commented on the contract extension.

Happy about his race director: McLaren boss Zak Brown Picture Alliance

Stella has developed McLaren’s “culture and mindset,” said Brown. Behind this is the 53-year-old’s methodical approach of not dreaming of points, victories or world championship titles at his desk or when he is watching the NBA on TV. “I don’t work according to targets or expectations,” says Stella, “but according to a process by determining the right approach and the right vision.” Then the results come by themselves.

And they are coming: McLaren made it onto the podium nine times between 2015 and 2022. Since Stella has been boss, 21 more podium finishes have been added, including two victories. McLaren strengthened itself with capable specialists, luring Red Bull’s vehicle designer Rob Marshall to Woking. The highly talented Lando Norris has made a leap in development and has matured noticeably. His teammate Oscar Piastri, who won for the first time in Hungary, is the most promising talent of recent years. All of this does not adequately explain the acceleration.

Stella’s captivating passion

The key ingredient in this recipe for success is Stella’s passion, with which he leads the 850 McLaren employees. The fact that after the false start to the 2023 season, every development step, every update was spot on and the racer became faster and faster is thanks to Stella. The constant progress strengthened his credibility. The Italian follows his own philosophy.

Anyone who wants to work at McLaren has to accept that things will be uncomfortable, says Stella. Because the “journey” with McLaren is “inevitably uncomfortable”. Because the level of motivation and enthusiasm required at McLaren is beyond what most people find comfortable. “We want to create conditions,” says Stella, “under which discomfort feels comfortable.”

Stella experienced in Hungary that McLaren has to learn to be a top team again. Lando Norris held back for several laps before letting his teammate Piastri take the lead again. The latter had overtaken him at the start but fell back after a pit stop. Later, after the double victory, Stella took his drivers out of the firing line. He was responsible for the situation coming about.