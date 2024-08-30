Antonelli verlor auf dem Hochgeschwindigkeitskurs beim Auftakttraining zum Großen Preis von Italien (Sonntag, 15.00 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zur Formel 1, bei RTL und Sky) wie tags zuvor der routinierte Bernd Mayländer im Safety-Car die Kontrolle über den Silberpfeil und kam eingangs der Parabolica-Kurve vom Kurs ab.

Abflug mit 45 g

Der Italiener rutschte mit dem Wagen über das Kiesbett und krachte seitlich mit ordentlicher Wucht in die Reifenstapel. „Sorry“, funkte Antonelli an die Box. „Kimi, es ist alles in Ordnung“, entgegnete Wolff da bereits. Im Moment des Unfalls hatte er allerdings auch das Gesicht kurzzeitig verzogen.

Wolff explained that Antonelli hit the track with a force of 45 g, and hopes that the mechanics will be able to repair the car, which is actually driven by George Russell, in time. The occupants of a normal car are subjected to about 0.3 g during acceleration.

The most important thing is that Antonelli is doing well, said Wolff: “These moments will happen, they will happen next year too.” But there will also be highlights. However, Antonelli has still not been confirmed as the new Mercedes driver when Hamilton moves to Ferrari next year.

If he wants to become a champion one day, he will have to be able to handle something like that, said Wolff about Antonelli, whose training appearance as an Italian in Monza had attracted a lot of attention. He is now expected to get his next chance in Mexico City.