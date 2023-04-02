The Formula 1 standings of the 2023 F1 World Championship, driver standings and PROVISIONAL constructor standings updated after Australian GP won by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull.
Formula 1 2023 DRIVERS ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|STABLE
|PTS extension
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing HondaRBPT
|69
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing HondaRBPT
|54
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|45
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|38
|5
|Charles Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|20
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|8
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|6
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|4
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|RenaultAlpine
|4
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|4
|14
|Pierre Gasley
|RenaultAlpine
|4
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|2
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alfa Tauri Honda RBPT
|1
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1
|19
|Sergeant Logan
|Williams Mercedes
|0
|20
|Nyck DeVries
|Alfa Tauri Honda RBPT
|0
F1 2023 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS
|POS
|STABLE
|PTS extension
|1
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|123
|2
|Mercedes
|65
|3
|Aston Martin Racing Mercedes
|56
|4
|Ferrari
|26
|5
|McLaren Mercedes
|12
|6
|Alpine Renault
|8
|7
|Haas F1 Team Ferrari
|7
|8
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|6
|9
|Alpha Tauri RBPT
|1
|10
|Williams Mercedes
|1
