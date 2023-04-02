The Formula 1 standings of the 2023 F1 World Championship, driver standings and PROVISIONAL constructor standings updated after Australian GP won by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull.

Formula 1 2023 DRIVERS ranking

POS PILOT STABLE PTS extension 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing HondaRBPT 69 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing HondaRBPT 54 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 45 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 38 5 Charles Sainz Ferrari 20 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 20 7 George Russell Mercedes 18 8 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 8 9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 6 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 11 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 12 Esteban Ocon RenaultAlpine 4 13 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 4 14 Pierre Gasley RenaultAlpine 4 15 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Tauri Honda RBPT 1 17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1 18 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1 19 Sergeant Logan Williams Mercedes 0 20 Nyck DeVries Alfa Tauri Honda RBPT 0 F1 2023 drivers standings

F1 2023 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

POS STABLE PTS extension 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 123 2 Mercedes 65 3 Aston Martin Racing Mercedes 56 4 Ferrari 26 5 McLaren Mercedes 12 6 Alpine Renault 8 7 Haas F1 Team Ferrari 7 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 9 Alpha Tauri RBPT 1 10 Williams Mercedes 1 F1 2023 constructors standings

