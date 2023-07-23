The Formula 1 standings of the 2023 F1 World Championship, driver standings and PROVISIONAL constructor standings updated after competition in Hungary won by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull.
Formula 1 2023 DRIVERS ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|STABLE
|PTS extension
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|281
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|171
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|139
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|133
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|90
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|87
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|80
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|60
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|45
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|31
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|27
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|16
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|11
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|5
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri RBPT
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|0
|20
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri RBPT
|0
|21
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpha Tauri RBPT
|0
F1 2023 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS
|POS
|STABLE
|PTS extension
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|452
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport
|223
|3
|Aston Martin Formula One Team
|184
|4
|Ferrari
|167
|5
|McLaren Mercedes
|87
|6
|Alpine Renault
|47
|7
|Williams Mercedes
|11
|8
|Haas Ferrari
|11
|9
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|9
|10
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|2
