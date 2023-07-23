The Formula 1 standings of the 2023 F1 World Championship, driver standings and PROVISIONAL constructor standings updated after competition in Hungary won by Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull.

Formula 1 2023 DRIVERS ranking

POS PILOT STABLE PTS extension 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 281 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 171 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 139 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 133 5 George Russell Mercedes 90 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 87 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 80 8 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 60 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 45 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 31 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 27 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 16 13 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 11 14 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 9 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 16 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri RBPT 2 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 2 19 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 0 20 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri RBPT 0 21 Daniel Ricciardo Alpha Tauri RBPT 0 F1 2023 drivers standings

F1 2023 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

POS STABLE PTS extension 1 Red Bull Racing 452 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport 223 3 Aston Martin Formula One Team 184 4 Ferrari 167 5 McLaren Mercedes 87 6 Alpine Renault 47 7 Williams Mercedes 11 8 Haas Ferrari 11 9 Alfa Romeo Racing 9 10 Alpha Tauri Honda 2 F1 2023 constructors standings

Read also,

👉 F1 2023 Calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 F1 2024 calendar

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK