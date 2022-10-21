Formula 1 | 18 drivers retired and one passed out on the track – the most disgraceful race in F1 history took place in Texas

The F1 series visited Dallas for the first and last time in 1984. In a farcical race, only eight drivers made it to the finish line.

F1 series head to Austin, USA this weekend, where the 19th round of the season will be run.

Very hot conditions await drivers in the state of Texas again. The temperature will stay above 30 degrees throughout the weekend, and the sun is expected to beat down on the drivers’ necks from an almost cloudless sky.

It’s no coincidence that the race takes place in hot Austin specifically in October. In 1984, the race held in the same area in Dallas became one of F1 history of the greatest farceswhen it was held in the middle of summer in July.

Then The Dallas track literally melted under the cars as the temperature rose above 40 degrees. Lumps came off the surface of the asphalt, which made the track resemble a rallycross track, according to those present.

The race organizers tried to solve the problem by rolling cement onto the track, but that only made the situation worse. Keke Rosberg’s said the bumpy asphalt was the worst he had ever seen.

The unpredictable track surface caused numerous interruptions during the race. Only eight drivers made it to the finish line, when 26 of them started. Martin Brundle already crashed so badly in training that both of his ankles were broken.

Ayrton Senna the stoppage, on the other hand, was the strangest of the competition. The young Brazilian swore after the race that he hadn’t hit the wall, the wall had hit him. The comment seemed crazy, but the team was able to confirm Senna’s claim.

“Someone had bumped into the wall structures at one end so that the other end popped out a couple of millimeters. Senna drove on such a precise line that those few millimeters were enough to cause a crash,” the engineer Pat Symonds recalls in the book Ayrton Senna: All His Races.

Dallas in 1984, the competition was already held at 11 o’clock local time, when the race organizers had to advance the start by three hours due to the temperature.

So the contestants had to reach the placeat 7 in the morning. Jacques Laffite protested the decision by appearing in the pit in pyjamas. In his opinion, the drivers should have been still in bed at seven in the morning.

The scorching heat of Dallas took its toll on the drivers. When By Nigel Mansell the car froze dramatically just before the finish line, the British driver valiantly tried to push it across the finish line, but passed out from dehydration.

To everyone’s surprise, Rosberg drove to win the race. The Finn, who started from the eighth grid, kept a cool head in the race – literally.

Rosberg had a cold hat under his helmet that worked with liquid cooling. Other teams didn’t have such an invention, and so the Williams driver cornered the track significantly fresher than his competitors.

Formula 1 cars were never raced in Dallas again after the debut race.