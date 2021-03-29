M.ick Schumacher is supposed to be the new star of the Germans in Formula 1. This is what the pay broadcaster Sky wants. And lets the son of the record world champion appear everywhere. In their own program, in commercials, in advertisements. Schumacher omnipresent. Although the 22-year-old has not yet driven a single Grand Prix. Stefano Domenicali, the new CEO of Formula 1 management, likes that: “The focus should be on the driver again.” The car pool nods. Man before machine. But in the racing marathon for the first time over 23 grands prix. The Grand Prix of Bahrain, won by Lewis Hamilton, has already shown that the drivers will depend above all on the quality of their cars in 2021 as well.

Who has the best car of the year? So the new season has started. Like a used car fair. The racing teams spoke of a transition period with dusty cars. It may seem like this to engineers who are used to seeing their speedster from today as obsolete tomorrow. Hard times: 70 percent of every racing car in Bahrain is virtually identical to the 2020 model. Corona is to blame. Because of the pandemic, the major rule reform, the attempt to lead Mercedes astray as a series winner, has been postponed to 2022. And so there are only 30 percent new cars. But they have it all. The regulatory authority, the International Automobile Association FIA, has intervened in the freedoms of aerodynamicists. Let the fresh wind blow.

The cuts reduced the downforce by around ten percent. Nothing sticks so nicely to the asphalt on the way through the curves. If so trimmed, wings hardly grow. But the imagination. Mario Isola, the tire master at the equipment supplier Pirelli, notices this again and again. He is privy to the downforce because he determines which tire pressure can be used so that the tires can withstand the stresses and strains. After the first and only test drives in mid-March, the Italian was impressed and reported that half of the loss of downforce has been compensated for.









Helmut Marko, Head of Sports at Red Bull, does not allow himself to be lured out of the reserve, but confirms the trend: “I do not yet expect that we will reach the qualifying time of last year,” says the Austrian, “but it won’t take long . “Especially in his team. Red Bull is considered the test winner. Max Verstappen and his new team-mate Sergio Perez completed the entire program in a breakdown-free company car. Nobody drove faster than Verstappen. “We haven’t been doing so well in testing since 2014,” says Marko, the scene’s rarely emotional warrior: “I’m looking forward to the start of the season.” Because the toughest competition has skidded?

Mercedes has won every battle for the constructors’ title since 2014. Seven times in a row. A record in the history of Formula 1. Now the German racing team of British provenance is wobbling – at least with the rear. The company car of Formula 1 figurehead Lewis Hamilton was noticeable with an unstable rear end when braking. The chief pilot did not want to deal with it any further. He knows about the reaction speed of his world championship team in order to be able to solve technical problems even while driving. Many a casual-looking run on Sunday afternoon would otherwise not have led to a victory, but straight to the workshop. Mercedes has won the reliability award under full throttle four times in the past five years.

This time, however, the clever minds puzzled at the headquarters of the racing car manufacturer in Woking. Because the lack of stability occurred here and there. A delicate subject. Tax performers like Hamilton may be able to run over a lot. However, a car that is restless when braking takes away the confidence to go to the limit. Sebastian Vettel therefore lost his fortune at Ferrari. Hamilton will have an effort. “But they will solve that,” says Marko with a hint of regret in his voice, “it will take a while.” Which does not mean that the “Silver Arrows”, which have been painted black, have been removed for the time being. “We just believe,” adds Marko, “that we are closer.”