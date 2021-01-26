More than 3,400 kilometers separate one province from the other, but they have a common denominator: They were the epicenter of millionaire businesses for Lázaro Báez, former business partner of Cristina Kirchner. From Santa Cruz to Formosa, the journey is long but known to businessman K. In the land of Gildo Insfrán – now at the center of the controversy and with a request for federal intervention by the opposition for alleged human rights violations – It was not the only deal that was completed and that led to the federal justice: Amado Boudou is part of another file that was left in the hands of the federal justice of Formosa, related to the Ciccone case.

From north to south, the two provinces are more closely linked than it seems. In Santa Cruz, where Kirchnerism has ruled since 1989, as in Formosa where Gildo Insfrán has been in front of the provincial administration for 26 years, the Law of Lemas governs, and for the national government they are two exemplary administrations. But both districts have another meeting point: Lázaro Báez. In both provinces Contractor K received millionaire figures for road works that he did not complete.

Provincial Route Number 2 in Formosa. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

In the case of Formosa, Báez won the work on Route 86. He did it with the Sucesión Biancalani signature, the same one he used in Chaco and which ended up being intervened by the courts. The works in the land of Insfran they had a cost of 500 million pesos. He did not do half. And he left once businessman K was arrested.

The province was also territory for other K businessman to win road contracts. Cristóbal López was left with the paving of a route for 378 million pesos. After the deadlines, he did not finish it either. And another surname linked to the Kirchners, that of the Relats family, received contracts for more than 2,800 million pesos (through the JCR company), although in their case the majority were terminated. It is the family that managed Cristina’s boutique hotel in El Calafate.

The route that Lázaro Báez was given in Formosa and that never ended. Photo Emmanuel Fernández.

The company “Sucesión Adelmo Biancalani” that Báez acquired in the Chaco and with which he won several contracts there, had the same fate in the neighboring northern province. The firm was in charge of a work organized in three tenders for an initial amount of $ 500,264,450. Báez charged more than 372 million pesos for work he did not carry out and the works that were part of national route 86, were abandoned.

These three tenders were denounced before the Buenos Aires federal judge Julián Ercolini by the national deputy for the UCR Martín Hernández, who stated that Báez received “important surcharges” since Biancalani was paid 4,248,429 pesos per kilometer of “gravel, when if you compare values ​​of other bids carried out en route with similar characteristics, it could never be the cost that they paid to Lázaro ”.

Báez also received another work of 24 kilometers of pavement that it was tendered for 70 million pesos, it ended up charging it 109 million and it was delivered four years later.

Alberto Fernández and Gildo Insfrán

In that same district, whose governor is defended by the PJ, other businesses took shape that ended up in federal justice. In this case At the core of the accusation is Insfrán himself with Amado Boudou, his partner and friend, José María Núñez Carmona and the one designated as a figurehead, Alejandro Vandenbroele.

After taking office as minister, the indictment indicates, Boudou signed together with Insfrán an addendum to the agreement previously signed by Cristina Kirchner, through which “it was stipulated that the restructuring of the provincial debt with the Nation not only include the capital ( as had been agreed) but also interest, increasing the value of the bond to be issued to the sum of 312,941,277.63 pesos “. The detail is whate Formosa paid 7.7 million pesos to The Old Fund company for an alleged advice to restructure that debt. That signature, which later became famous in the Ciccone case, belonged to Amado Boudou, as established by justice years later. Boudou, let’s remember, was the Minister of Economy with whom Governor Insfrán “negotiated” his debt with the Nation.

The current and elected for the seventh consecutive time as governor in Formosa, Gildo Insfrán.

During the investigation it was determined that “advice was simulated for the restructuring of the public debt of Formosa; debt that had already been negotiated and its agreement signed between the former Minister of Economy of the Nation, Carlos Fernández, and the Governor of the province of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, more than two months before Amado Boudou assumed responsibility for said portfolio. “The objective, according to argued the prosecutor Jorge Di Lello, was the “spurious collection of money belonging to public funds of the province of Formosa.”

Last year, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered that the file be investigated by the federal justice of Formosa and that it cease to be located in Comodoro Py. It was in charge of Judge Ariel Lijo who made room for a request from Insfrán who asked that the case go to his province.

