The police repression in Formosa amid the claims of neighbors and merchants for the return to phase 1 of the quarantine due to the coronavirus left dozens of injured and at least 93 people detained. Gustavo Senn, Maximiliano Galarza and Agustín Rojas are opposition leaders to the government of Gildo InsfránThey were at the march on Friday and are part of the group of prisoners.

The three were arrested, repressed and beaten by the Formosa police. When they released most of the protesters who were housed in the various police stations, only three of them were transferred to the provincial prison service and they were held in a common ward and were released only in the early hours of Saturday.

Senn, 66, is a leader of MID Formosa, the party founded by Arturo Frondizi, also linked to former Interior Minister Rogelio Frigerio.

Gustavo Senn, 66, a leader of MID Formosa was beaten and detained by the police in the protests against Gildo Insfrán.

Rojas is 19 years old and is part of the Formosan Libertarian Party, a member of the United Republican Alliance of Ricardo López Murphy. Galarza, for his part, is 35 years old and is a leader of a social movement from Formosa.

“There were something like 93 detainees,” said the judge on duty, Karina Paz in statements to TN, and detailed that all “drew a summary and the cover that they have assigned is the one of instigation to commit crimes, damages, serious injuries and violation of article 205 by antipanddemic laws and instigation.” Asked about who gave the order to the police to repress, the judge He said he did not know if there was repression because she does not carry out “preventive activity”.

Regarding what happened, the political organization “Republicanos Unidos” filed a complaint that several of its members subscribe against Insfrán, against its Minister of Security, Dr. Jorge Abel González, and against the Chief of Police of that province, Commissioner . Walter René Arroyo.

Agustín Rojas is 19 years old and is part of the Libertarian Party of Formosa.

The signatories (Yamil Santoro, Marina Kienast, José Luis Patiño, Agustín Spaccesi, Rodrigo López Guerra, Rodrigo Forlenza, Jorge Santiago Pauli, Pablo Bresciani and José Lucas Magioncalda requested that the possible commission be investigated by the Formosan authorities of the crimes of “breach of the duties of a public official, illegitimate deprivation of liberty, and injuries”, contemplating the possibility that the denounced facts make the application of the aggravating factor established by the so-called “antiterrorist law” appropriate.

Indeed, “Republicanos Unidos” considers that the conduct attributed to the government of Formosa could be destined to instill fear in the citizenry, to avoid the exercise of one of their most basic human rights, such as petitioning the authority.

This Friday night, the protests were reactivated, with caravans of cars and honking horns. The protesters, with Argentine flags, demanded against the isolation measures that are still in force in the provincial capital, decreed this week after an outbreak of 17 new cases of coronavirus.

Maximiliano Galarza, 35, is a leader of a social movement from Formosa.

Among the detainees in the morning there were a young journalist, Julieta González, and seven other women who were released at night after spending several hours at the Bernardino Rivadavia police station. Upon leaving, they warned that they will “continue fighting” for their rights.

“We are going to continue fighting for our rights. Enough of the blockade, we want to work, we do not ask for social plans, we ask to work, that they let us grow,” they said as they left the police station where they were isolated for more than six hours.

And they targeted the Gildo Insfrán government for the episodes of violence: “We are more than sure that this was set up by the government because there were men who were really vandalism and who, suddenly, began to attack the police. We are sure that this comes from the government ”.