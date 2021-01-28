Through the Change.org platform, Formosans gather signatures to ask Governor Gildo Insfrán and President Alberto Fernández, that the community isolation centers due to Covid 19 They are not mandatory in that province and that those affected can also fulfill isolation in their homes.

In the petition, they assure that the system is “ineffective” and violates the rights of citizens. The publication aims to get 75 thousand signatures, and at the moment it has got 55 thousand.

“Almost 10 months after the implementation of the” community “isolation centers in the Province of Formosa, their total ineffectiveness has been demonstrated. they imply, not only a serious curtailment of individual freedoms, but also a clear risk of accelerating the rate of contagion, because, forcibly, people and family groups of diverse extraction, idiosyncrasies and sanitary conditions mix in the same closed place and in overcrowded conditions, “says the text uploaded by user Daniel Loza.

In turn, they point out that this policy “generates terror within the community of Formosa” and that “given the certainty of being forcibly taken to one of those isolation centers” is led to an attempt “to evade any active detection campaign, with the risks that this implies “.

Therefore, in short, they ask that Gildo Insfrán “authorize URGENTLY the completion of the isolation period at the private home of the people, under the monitoring and the requirements it deems appropriate “and that the community centers are” duly equipped, for those who voluntarily want to isolate themselves in them. “

The gathering of firms takes place amid a climate of growing tension in Formosa. The opposition of Together for Change demanded answers from the national government, turned to Justice, the UN and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on this issue.

The Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, is in the Province to verify the complaints.

Look also