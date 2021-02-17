A protester was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Clorinda, Formosa, in the framework of a protest against the health policies of the Gildo Insfrán provincial government. The woman was arrested by “resistance to authority”.

The fact -which is noticed in a filming- occurs after multiple complaints to the management of Insfrán by the conditions in the coronavirus isolation centers, accusations that have been rejected or relativized by the National Secretariat for Human Rights.

Senator Luis Naidenoff was one of the Formosa leaders who echoed the situation on social networks.

Isolated city, Province without rights. Clorinda has been in lockdown for more than 160 days and the government’s response to those who demand freedom is persecution, harassment and detention. pic.twitter.com/Jz7BJ2OBIj – Luis Naidenoff (@luisnaidenoff) February 17, 2021

Gabriela Neme, Councilor of Formosa, said on Tuesday night to the signal All News that the woman – who was dressed in stripes as a symbol of “imprisonment” – was arrested while protesting in front of a minister’s truck.

“In that truck the minister was locked up, who refused to give explanations. (The woman) had almost been stepped on before, which is why you can see in the image that is hanging in the truck. Then they put it in the bed of the police truck like it’s cattle“Neme denounced.

The councilor maintained that she was protesting since the city of Clorinda has been blocked for 180 days “without the possibility of having access to health, dignity and freedom”: “This is an overflow; there were more than 20 policemen to take away a defenseless woman “.

Neme – who weeks ago was also arrested in a protest– He said that at the police station there were also alleged acts of institutional violence against a woman and a girl .

“A worse event can happen here than we are experiencing. Formosa does not give more. Here the Republic was broken. I’m bad, it’s another duel for Formosa. This is getting worse every day, “he said.

The first complaint against the government of Formosa had occurred in mid-January, after a video was released that recorded the situation in the isolation centers for the coronavirus.

After that event, strong accusations from the opposition and non-governmental organizations accumulated against the government of Insfrán for human rights violations,

In the following days, the national government rejected the proposal through Secretary Horacio Pietragalla, who went to visit the isolation facilities in Formosa.

Last week, the Cassation Chamber It confirmed by majority that the complaint about the isolation centers in Formosa will not be dealt with in the Formosan provincial justice as the local government intended.

The cause, thus, is still being processed in the federal jurisdiction.

