94.3% of the total resources of the Province of Formosa come from the Nation, which brings it to top of the national ranking. This percentage includes transfers by co-participation and discretionary. A piece of information to give you concrete numbers: in the first semester of 2020, the latest available record, Formosa had total revenues of $ 60,988.6 million, of which $ 3,424.2 million were its own.

In the same period, neighboring provinces with many more inhabitants had total revenues of just over $ 37,000 million, as is the case of Corrientes and Misiones, but with higher own collection, according to a study by the IERAL of the Mediterranean Foundation.

“Formosa is a province where the economy depends on the government,” explained Gerardo Alonso, head of IERAL at the NEA. The figures on the occupation of people they seem to agree. According to an elaboration with data from the EPH of INDEC, the employment of the people of Formosa is distributed as follows:

# 10% Public employment.

# 8% Registered private employment.

# 10% Unregistered private employment.

# 1% Employer

# 5% Own account

# 66% Inactive, which includes a 10% open vacancy.

This makes the province “the jurisdiction with the highest percentage of inactive working age people,” said Alonso. And perhaps this characteristic, which indicates a poorly integrated and unproductive economy, is one of the keys to political hegemony by Gildo Insfrán.

Extreme welfare can be, in economic terms, much more efficient and disciplining than a formal job, where there can be unpleasant surprises. A fact about this comment: Formosa received 164,052 IFE’s, which means, proportionally to the population, more benefits than those received by provinces such as Tucumán, Salta, Chaco, Corrientes, Misiones, Jujuy, La Rioja and several more.

In productive terms, it is a province with an almost non-existent industrial sector and where the scarce 25,000 registered private employees are distributed in agricultural activities (some soy, corn and livestock), construction and services.

“In most cases, except in the primary sector, the rest of the activities depend on the government. There is public work that the government pays and banks and businesses work with the salaries and social plans paid by the provincial Executive,” he said. Alonso.

Another significant number: Formosa received 7,660 ATP benefits, 30.3% of salaried employees in the private sector. Much less than other provinces. And regarding loans at a 0% rate, another benefit of the Nation due to the pandemic, the province obtained 1,868 for a total of 213 million pesos, 0.5% of the total granted. A third piece of information: the province’s exports, based on the primary sector, they do not reach US $ 100 million, according to preliminary figures.

A possible reading of these data would indicate a jurisdiction with little economic development and extensive welfare. The private sector, for its part, would benefit from public contracts, which are key in construction, by case, and trade in the low tax pressure. One figure: the collection of Gross Income grew by 16% last year, well below inflation. This would be another of the keys, for a social sector, of the permanence of Insfrán: little demand for control of expenses because taxes are not paid.

In practice, these numbers mean, for example, being able to have $ 100,000 per person per year to use without accountability, while other neighboring provinces, such as Misiones and Corrientes, had about $ 62,000 per person per year, according to IERAL. However, according to INDEC data, the “Gran Formosa” is the eighth urban agglomeration with the greatest poverty (42.4%) and with very low rates of schooling, high repetition and poor indicators in health, housing and other social indicators.

“Contrary to what is usually thought, in Formosa public employment is not as burdensome as in neighboring provinces. It is, on average, 44% of current resources. This allows the government to practically never have a fiscal deficit, manage almost without debt and doing a lot of public works, although there is no data on the efficiency of public spending, “explained Marcelo Capello, an economist at IERAL and a specialist in fiscal matters. And held that “Formosa is the province with the lowest Gross Geographic Product per capita in the country”.

All the cited figures and data can be found, as already stated, in the IERAL Working Papers and in a work by the Ministry of Economy (Formosa: Synthetic report on Socio-Productive Characterization). In all cases there is information to have a characterization of an endogenously delayed province, beyond the available natural conditions. In economics, factor endowment is a necessary condition, but not a sufficient one. And politics, it is known, is a space of freedom, not of necessity.

