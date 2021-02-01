The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, spoke on Monday about the complaints about the situation in the isolation centers for coronavirus in Formosa and admitted that there are cases of “institutional violence”, after Horacio Pietragalla passed through the province.

“What the Secretary for Human Rights did was interview the entire community, visit isolation centers and determine something that a priori seemed far-fetched, that an isolation center was confused with a clandestine detention center, And that does not happen in Argentina, “he said in a dialogue with radio La Red.

In this way, the Chief of Cabinet confirmed that in the province governed by Gildo Insfrán “there is no violation of human rights”, in line with the words of Pietragalla, after his visit to that province in the midst of the complaints.

However, Cafiero did acknowledge that the official“determined cases of institutional violence by the police” that are being studied by the Government.

Despite the defense of the Government of the management of Insfrán in the midst of the pandemic, from Together for Change they insist on denouncing “acts of discrimination, violence and arbitrariness such as those that are happening in Formosa puts the government, before the eyes of the world , on the edge of the authoritarian precipice “.

Horacio Pietragalla, Secretary of Human Rights, of the Nation, during a meeting with the Governor of Formosa de Gildo Insfrán.

In addition, in the course of this week a delegation of national legislators from JxC will travel to the province to verify in situ the violations of human rights that the harsh health policy of the Formosan government implies.

For her part, the deputy director of Amnesty International Argentina, Paola García Rey, also referred to the complaints of human rights violations in Formosa and warned that if “there is no response from the State, we will go to the international body.”

“We have been working, we do not need them to tell us Argentines, much less our political space, that they have a sensitivity specialty in respecting human rights. We are children of Mothers and Grandmothers, so They don’t have to come and tell us what to do with human rights“Cafiero responded to the NGO’s claim.