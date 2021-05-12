More than a month after the harsh report of Human Rights Watch which indicates that in Formosa “abusive” and “unhealthy” measures were applied due to the coronavirus, the excesses of Gildo Insfrán during the pandemic continue to generate controversy.

This time, a video was released in which a judge and dozens of policemen break into the house of a person with positive covid and they force him to go to an isolation center, despite the fact that the man had been confined in his home without putting anyone at risk.

Daniel Suizer, the victim’s attorney Carlos Gustavo Mass, denounced that “these events have been developing for more than a year, because they do not solve the problems that at first glance are in violation of human rights“.

Formosa police against Covid patients. Photo Twitter @gabrielaneme.

In statements to TN, said the man requested the presence of lawyers “because he was overwhelmed” by the heavy operation at the door of his house that included troops, patrols and ambulances. “He had been locked up in his house for four days with positive covid, asymptomatic, he did not have any condition that warrants a transfer to a hospital, “he said.

“He requested, making use of his rights as a patient and the powers conferred by the Civil Code, to remain in his isolated home. But they ordered a raid with elite and anti-riot troops to transfer this person to an isolation center.

As he said, the judge was present at the scene and they tried to “make it appear that the patient has the right to choose or decide for his life and health.”

“The judge at all times tried to convince him that he should go to an isolation center or they were going to enter by force, break your door. It was what finally happened, “explained the lawyer.

NOW 15 policemen with transfer combis for prisoners try to enter by force to capture a positive covid for wanting to do home quarantine, they are hunting us !!! #FormosaLibre pic.twitter.com/OXTT7hsCcF – Gaby Neme (@gabrielaneme) May 11, 2021

Finally, he said that these patients “do not put anyone’s health at risk and are transferred to isolation centers that do not have the minimum sanitary condition.”

Suizer said that he was with Gabriela Neme in the place, a radical lawyer who has been denouncing the actions of the Insfrán government.

It was Neme who denounced the situation on social media. “15 policemen with transfer combis for prisoners try to enter by force to capture a positive covid for wanting to do home quarantine, they are hunting us !!! #FormosaLibre”, he wrote.

