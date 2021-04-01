After the odyssey he experienced on his trip to the Formosan city of Clorinda, where he was declared “persona no grata” by Gildo Insfrán government officials, the deputy of Together for Change, Waldo Wolff, filed a criminal complaint against the PJ from the town of El Colorado.

The PRO legislator accused “Clara Graciela Doroñuc, Fernando Daniel Brignole, Horacio Caliva, Mario Brignole, Alberto Sanchez, Ramona L. Ramirez and all the National and Provincial Congressmen of the Municipality of El Colorado and the justicialist councilors” for “encourage or initiate persecution or hatred against a person because of their religion. “

Wolff pointed precisely to the statement of 37 Mayors and Presidents of Formosa Development Commissions, aligned with Insfrán and who repudiated their visit to the province on February 26.

In the text, Wolff denounced, they related it “to the State of Israel by alienating me, using typical Nazi demeanor one of the worst times in which people were classified from power “.

“I was born and raised in this, my land and I am the son of those who were identified by fascism as foreigners. These behaviors worthy of Nazism will not daunt me,” he had responded, through his social networks, when confirming his trip to the city armored by Insfran.

Waldo Wolff in the middle of a country road stopped by the police in Formosa.

Now, in the criminal complaint, he stated that he was named “unpleasant person referring to my religious condition, that of a Jew.” And he added the fragment of the PJ statement that made reference to said mention.

“This character who breaks into Politics on horseback from the death of Prosecutor Nisman, being the articulator of the incorporation of the two largest Jewish institutions in Argentina AMIA and DAIA to the Political Device of Change, also a promoter of the payment of the debt to the Vulture funds, the purchase of arms from Israel, “the text stated.

Wolff denounced so that “they have formulated false and stereotypical accusations about myself for being a Jew, relating to Jewish institutions, making me responsible for the actions of the National State and the State of Israel “.

In addition, he warned that “the aforementioned behaviors are within the examples in which anti-Semitism is configured according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) “.

Wolff’s trip, together with deputy Mónica Frade, occurred at a time where Clorinda had been more than 180 days shielded. Only the Chlorindenses could leave or enter with swabbing and for 12 hours.

Protests in Formosa for the measures applied by Insfrán.

“It is closed, you travel through Formosa and it is militarized, in every kilometer you have a checkpoint, they cut us off the three traditional roads, we arrived because the neighbors were guiding us, dodging pickets with sticks,” Wolff had told Clarín, as soon as he landed Back in the city.

Last month, a protest that took place at the doors of the house of the mayor of Clorinda, Manuel Celauro, ended with incidents and complaints of repression by the Insfrán police and a “gang” that would respond to the municipal authorities.

This was denounced in networks by the national deputies of the Civic Coalition, Mónica Frade and Maximiliano Ferraro, members of the Together for Change bloc, who had already suffered days before a police picket while they were touring the territory.

The march towards Mayor Celauro’s house was in response to the sanitary restrictions against the coronavirus established in the city, among them, the limitation of the opening of shops, which was set with a time limit until 1 p.m., in the framework of a return to phase 1.

Officials denounced by Waldo Wolff

Mario Brignole, Mayor of El Colorado.

Clara Graciela Doroñuc, President of the Honorable Deliberative Council.

Fernando Daniel Brignole, President in charge of the Honorable Deliberative Council.

Horacio Caliva, Secretary General and Interim Mayor of the municipality of El Colorado.

Alberto Sanchez, National Congressman.

Ramona L. Ramirez, head of the Secretariat for Women.

The totality of the National and Provincial Congressmen of the municipality of Colorado; and the justicialistas councilors.