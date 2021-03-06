Faced with an outbreak of infections with 17 cases of coronavirus registered in a single day, the Gildo Insfrán government decided to decree the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation as an emergency measure in the city of Formosa. For the third time, the official strategy resorted to Phase 1 to suspend people’s circulation permits (with the exception of essential ones), go back in the stage of activities flexibility and postpone economic recovery of private sectors that could not work continuously in the year of the pandemic.

The new sanitary provision for epidemiological containment in the capital of Formosa, a few hours after its announcement, generated an automatic reaction from people who, faced with exhaustion and annoyance due to the restrictions, they took to the streets to express disapproval and claim in front of the Government House for individual freedoms, with pans, banners and eggs, in an unprecedented event for the province.

The call that began through social networks brought together residents of the city, political leaders of the opposition, businessmen, restaurants and young people from the group “Formosa Libre”, which was born and grew as a resistance movement against the anti-pandemic policy of the Governor and his Council for Comprehensive Attention to the Covid-19 Emergency.

In this climate, and to the amazement of locals and strangers, for the first time in 26 years of power Gildo Insfrán closely experienced a popular uprising that left as a balance more than 50 injured and at least 93 arrested (even minors) on a Friday noon that will go down in history.

The uprising of the people in rejection of Phase 1 as the only (and repeated) containment measure against the advance of the coronavirus, in a national and international epidemiological scenario that adopted civil liability strategies to live with the virus in a new normality, took the government of Insfrán by surprise: first because he trusted the passivity of his people and secondly because he understood that with the return to the confinement he was enough to mitigate the fear of the spread.

The protesters collided with the policemen surrounding the provincial government headquarters. Photo Daily Morning

On the same day that the manifestation of repudiation of the sanitary blockade broke out in Formosa, Insfrán from an act of inauguration of a court building in the town of Las Lomitas, affirmed in his speech that no pressure from the political opposition or the national media It will make it third in its health strategy, and reaffirmed its will to “take care of the people of Formosa” regardless of the electoral impact.

In this same sense, at the beginning of the week, when he announced a staggered salary increase of 42% for the state governments of the province (to be paid in March, July and September), he mentioned that all health expectations in the framework of the pandemic were deposited in the vaccine against covid-19 and herd immunization, despite the drop-off items that arrive in the province for health, security, seniors and teachers of a public educational system that threatened up to two days before the start of the 2021 School Cycle with the presence.

