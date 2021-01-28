Governor Gildo Insfrán must respond to the Office of the Procurator against Institutional Violence (Procuvin) a request for a report formulated by the prosecutor Diego Iglesias on the more than one hundred centers of compulsory isolation, which this Thursday defended the Secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla. But in addition, this Thursday the prosecutor expanded a requirement regarding thirteen members of the Wichí community detained in Formosa. The governor must explain the reasons for these arrests, the state in which the prisoners are located, which forces intervened in the operations and if there are legal causes that justify the apprehensions.

Senator Luis Naidenoff denounced that Gildo Insfrán’s government “affected human rights of a constitutional and conventional nature such as the right to life, to a healthy environment, to physical and mental health, to privacy, intimacy, to movement and the right to receive dignified treatment -among others- “.

He habeas corpus presented by the legislator must be attended by the federal justice of Formosa, where Insfrán has ruled for 26 years. However, for the government of Alberto Fernández, the denunciations made by the opposition are “almost a joke.” This was stated by the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, who denied the violation of human rights on provincial soil.

Justice has not yet reached the same conclusion. By order of the Attorney General’s Office, the Procuvin initiated a preliminary investigation. During the judicial fair, the body led by Andrés Heim is being subrogated by the prosecutor Diego Iglesias, and it was he who signed an exhaustive requirement addressed to the Head of Cabinet of the Interior, which must be answered before the weekend.

The Insfrán government was asked to give details about the health centers or isolation centers. The Procuvin asked that it be specified how many places are allocated for such purposes, what size are they, what accommodation capacity do they have and the space in each one.

The province must also specify what is the accommodation criteria and under what parameters was it established, what is the planning of food provision, hygiene and sanitary measures, what number of medical, health and safety personnel are there.

But this Thursday the prosecutor Iglesias sent another request for a report, which focused on the detention of members of the Wichí community. The opposition submitted to the Procuvin a record dated January 20 with the name, surname and ID of thirteen people who were arrested in the town of San Miguel. According to the documentation, they were transferred to the capital of Formosa and there they were housed in isolation centers.

The complaint maintains that among the detainees are minors, arrested after a demonstration that took place in San Miguel. Parents, hold the note, they do not know the whereabouts of one of the children.

Upon receiving the record, the prosecutor Iglesias asked the government of Formosa to report on the whereabouts of these thirteen people, their current condition, where they are. On the other hand, it was requested that the reason for the arrests be explained, if they had occurred, the forces that intervened.

On the other hand, the Procuvin, which is in the preliminary stage of the case – that is, it has not yet opened the investigation itself – requested that the Formosan administration detail which courts intervened in the arrests and whether judicial files were opened in this regard.

Look also