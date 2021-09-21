Formosa adds another scandalous complaint to its long list of human rights violations, repression and persecution of opponents. Now, in that province they denounce that the police use “tricky witnesses” in cases against local politicians, journalists and merchants, in a plot that includes forged signatures and untimely testimonies.

The Gildo Insfrán regime implemented the longest quarantine in Argentina, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. After dozens of protests and requests to the provincial cabinet, it was only at the end of March that the restrictions on circulation were relaxed, which kept commercial activity and commercial activity almost impeded. a virtual curfew for one year.

Were times of hardship and repression, with the irregularities in the isolation centers as a symbol of the Insfrán regime. And they were also times when it arose a plot of “planted” witnesses by the Police, according to local testimonies collected by TN, in a special report by journalist Ignacio Otero.

Guido Kujarchi and Osvaldo Ruiz, the “false witnesses” of Formosa. Photo Capture TN

“The Police put together causes, trout court records. They used tricky witnesses, who didn’t have to act because they weren’t impartial, “said complaining attorney Gabriel Hernández.

The lawyer described the modus operandi police “They are people called on your cell phone, they say ‘hey, we need you, come on’. Sometimes they are not even at the police station, even signed days after the police action“Hernández pointed out.

And he added another unusual detail: “What’s more, they are so trustworthy that sometimes they don’t even go: the Police forge their signature “.



The Minister of Government of Formosa, Jorge González, virtual spokesman for Gildo Insfrán.

Asked about the situation, the Minister of Government of Formosa called the situation “so hazardous” such as the denunciation of the notebooks of corruption K.

“It depends on the contextual situation, it might seem random to me. As it seems so random to me, for example, the appearance of Centeno’s notebooks”, was the unusual explanation by Jorge González.

Record witnesses and resounding cases

The survey of the 6,300 causes who started the regime during the pandemic discovers a shocking fact: two alleged witnesses appear in 351 and 181 cases, respectively. Is about Osvaldo ruiz, remisero and who receives a disability pension, and his friend Guido Kujarchi, state employee.

The television report prepared by journalist Ignacio Otero listed the episodes in which both “witnesses” gave testimony. Among them are initiated causes against opponents and journalists.

Their names appear in the arrest of councilors Celeste Ruiz Díaz and Gabriela Neme, on January 21. According to Ruiz Díaz, she was taken alone to the police station. But the signature of the “witnesses” is on the official documents.

They also appear in the folder about Julieta González, a journalist arrested in March in an opposition march and who aired that the Insfrán government “had her marked.”

“I denounced him to the minister (Jorge Abel) González for the violation of article 205, for traveling to the city of Clorinda on February 18 without showing an adaptation to the sanitary protocols of the province, “González commented on that occasion.

The “tricky witnesses” also acted in the open case against Marcelo Ocampo, one of the merchants who protested at the beginning of March in front of the Government House. They mobilized to present a protocol proposal for the gastronomic sector, but they found the fenced building and a minister, in his flight the other way around, He advanced with his car against a protester.

The next morning, Ocampo found two police checkpoints waiting for him outside his garage. He was detained for several hours at a police station on the outskirts of the city. At that time, a local musician and instagrammer, Federico Olmedo, was also apprehended. His cause also included the rubrics of the “witnesses tricks”.

The complaint alerts about another person who fights the record of testimonials: Norbert of Assisi, which appears in 292 causes, who in some statements changes his signature.

“It is not that Justice is deceived; Justice is deceived. We find 1,832 criminal cases with tricky witnesses. By not being impartial, it is a null witness “, concluded the complainant Gabriel Hernández.

The government’s response

Despite its usual secrecy in the face of the complaints, the Insfrán regime tried to give an answer on the irregularities and the “tricky witnesses”. He did so through the Minister of Government, Jorge González, who is also in charge of the Justice, Security and Labor portfolios of Formosa

“Truly, I was not aware. It is a claim that you make. I imagine that it will have enough elements for Justice to express and manifest them, “he replied to the TN journalist at one of the conferences of the Covid Emergency Committee.

He also answered about the supposed “random” nature of the appearance of the witnesses and tried to draw a comparison with the corruption notebooks.

“It depends on the contextual situation It might seem random to me. How random it seems to me, for example, the appearance of Rye’s notebooks. This seems strange to you, to me the appearance of notebooks that no one ever saw, that were later burned and that they are photocopies of something that ever appeared, “González said.

“Imagine if I have to review every police preventive. I am not a police officer, I did not study to be a police officer “added the minister of the Insfrán regime.

