As with the political opposition, and even some of his old Peronist allies, hehe relationship of the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfrán with justice was always difficult. In his province there are two federal courts, where corruption and abuse of officials are investigated. One of them was vacant, and occupied by a surrogate traveling from other provinces. But after his strong clash with Insfrán Due to the prohibition of entering Formosa for those from Formosa who were outside, the magistrate was displaced after the timely appointment of a titular judge by President Alberto Fernández.

The perennial governor, who has held his seat since 1995, is not used to anyone putting limits on his will. Despite the dramatic poverty numbers and all the social indicators in his province, Insfrán managed to perfect a political apparatus that seamlessly controls the entire territory, where the opposition is often cornered in the almost testimonial role of the complaint.

Although he had been skillfully dodging the inquisitions of the Buenos Aires federal justice regarding various causes for alleged corruption With national public funds – road contracts for Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López, a millionaire payment to the firm The Old Fund of Amado Boudou – Insfrán ended up facing the magistrates because of his controversial measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year was the prohibition so that the Formoseños who were outside the province could return to their homes, which resulted in the accumulation of dozens of families in the provincial limits under critical conditions and triggered a mountain of criminal complaints against Insfrán.

These complaints were investigated by the judge Fernando Carbajal, a magistrate from Corrientes who served as surrogates -supply- the federal court 2 of Formosa. Carbajal ordered the re-entry of a man from Formosa who was stranded in Chaco, but the province resisted him. And how.

The Minister of Government, Justice, Security and Labor, Jorge Abel González, harshly criticized Carbajal and said that his ruling was “a Legal Statute of Contagion.” “We are not going to forget how we found a way to break the ‘barrier’ that the people of Formosa have set up, and that today allows us to have this health status. They are going to tell me that ‘Justice was done’… But when we are watching over our first dead, and from that first dead, we have many more, do not forget where that comes from ”, declared the minister, referring to Judge Carbajal.

Faced with such an attack, and in a fact without antecedents, the judge excused himself from continuing to intervene in the case. In his excuse, the magistrate denounced “the undue interference” of the government of Formosa in federal justicel. That happened in October. After various appeals, in December it was the Supreme Court of Justice that ordered Insfrán to cease its official picket, at odds with the most basic humanitarian law.

But Carbajal already had the cards marked. On December 4 it was replaced by Maria Belén López Macé, from Formosa and former court secretary, who entered the competition to occupy federal court 1, which after years of delay quickly unlocked and ended with the appointment of López Macé by President Alberto Fernández.

Side note: with the inflation that the official judicial reform project had for its approval in the Senate – where at the last minute dozens of new courts and tribunals throughout the country joined to convince many senators – Insfrán managed to get “create” a Federal Chamber in Formosa. Of course, there is no sensible judicial reason to back it up, and the bill gathers dust in Deputies. But there it is. With a Chamber, the governor could control the second instance of a possible process against him.

Insfrán’s last clash with justice was due to the compulsive accommodation of hundreds of Formosans in centers that according to many complaints from their occupants do not have the minimum conditions of habitability. Without being able to get out of there for days and even weeks, even without having the results of a swab that confirms or dissipates a contagion, families claim for their freedom and security. The protests brought together politicians and organizations linked to the protection of human rights. Two councilors who attended them were detained by the provincial police.

The scandal reached Buenos Aires, where it ran into a closed defense of Insfrán’s measures by the Justicialista Party, which wrapped the accusations in the always available argument of the “fierce political and media campaign” against the innocent governor. Meanwhile, last week two legislators from the UCR and two NGOs went to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to intervene with a precautionary measure and stop the compulsory internments in Formosa.

This Tuesday, in turn, legislators from the Civic Coalition asked the Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, and the Defender General of the Nation, Stella Maris Martínez, their intervention in the province that Gildo Insfrán governs.