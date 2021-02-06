The deputy of Together for Change, Mónica Frade, after the trip of a commission of legislators to check the state of human rights in the province of Gildo Insfrán, said that “In Formosa, swabbing is synonymous with detention.”

Frade announced that in the next few days They will deliver a report with the conclusions of the commission in the case in which they denounced the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, for a cover-up. Also, what will there be a second mission to visit the Qom communities that also denounced human rights violations with the isolation measures.

“At Clorinda we interviewed people who were suffering almost 160 days a total isolation and then we concluded with more interviews with victims and people who were suffering the consequences of this isolation, ”he added to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Millenium. Clorinda is the second city in the province with more than 60 thousand inhabitants.

“We we never talk about clandestine centersWe are talking about isolation centers with illegal detentions ”, he clarified.

He explained that “all the testimonies that we collected had this characteristic: patrols had gone to remove people from their homes at night, arguing that they had close contact and had to swab.”

“Those isolation centers where they were left were places where they were guarded by police personnel from the province and they were not assisted by health personnel. They had a regime where they had a chat request authorization to ask to go to the bathroom, “added the deputy of Elisa Carrió’s block.

He said that, for example, “in a school there were 40 people and 12 children who could not be there. When we asked them if they could go outside they told us that they were blown off at 18 hours. “

As Pietragalla said that during his visit he detected “institutional violence” on the part of the police, Frade said that “there are 35 commissioners in Formosa, they depend on the provincial police chief named by Gildo Insfrán. When there is systematicity, there are no isolated abuses. , there is a plan and it’s from the governor. “

He opined that “Formosa It is the test beach of the model that they want for the nation a generalized impoverishment and as many people as possible depending on the public to generate states of uncertainties from which people cannot get out.

At this moment, “although they have democratic origin and although Insfrán has to finish his mandate, it works like a dictatorship”, Concluded Deputy Frade.