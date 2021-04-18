Dubai (WAM)

On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai formed a special team to oversee the distribution of Ramadan meals this year, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, the Dubai Police, the Dubai Municipality, the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, the Dubai Economy and the Watani Emirates Foundation. With the aim of controlling the distribution of Ramadan meals, in coordination with charities, and directing the public and donors to the necessity to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures, and to avoid practicing some community habits such as distributing meals among neighbors or distributing breakfast meals from homes to workers directly, because these practices may cause harm. The health and safety of society and its violation of the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, and the protocols in force at the state level.

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, confirmed that the formation of the team came to unify and coordinate field efforts to distribute breakfast meals, in coordination with the relevant government agencies with regard to the Ramadan meals distribution service, as well as following up and monitoring violations of the authorities not obligated to issue permits Concerning the Ramadan meals distribution service, pointing out the necessity for community members to deal with charitable societies and institutions accredited in Dubai as the concerned authorities and specialized in distributing meals to target groups, under the direct supervision of the department that works according to precise standards and approved practices to maintain the health and safety of society.

He added that the process of distributing Ramadan meals attracted great attention from the “Watani Al Emarat” Foundation, as the number of volunteers reached 1000 volunteers, indicating that this number reflects the values ​​of giving rooted in the UAE society that achieve social solidarity, cooperation, solidarity and community cohesion, explaining that the number of meals for associations The approved charity amounted to 86,500 meals, while the total food baskets reached 42,560 baskets, distributed daily at 20 main distribution points, where meals will be delivered to the largest possible number of people in need by vehicles to transport meals from the restaurant to the place of delivery.

The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai confirmed that a flexible work mechanism has been developed that enables everyone to take control of matters, by allocating responsibilities to all teams participating in the process, to achieve real benefit from it, explaining that the community’s commitment to procedures and controls confirms the extent of commitment to social responsibility to ensure Health and public safety, calling on community members to the need to deal with charitable societies and institutions accredited in Dubai in case they wish to donate food. The mechanism included determining workers’ accommodations by the concerned team in the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, while Dubai Police will work to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures and measures at the distribution sites. Charitable societies, in cooperation with the “Watani Al Emarat” Foundation, will begin to deliver meals to the housing official to be distributed according to The numbers of the beneficiaries, while the meals will be delivered to the beneficiaries outside the workers ’accommodations through the“ Hope Meals ”initiative implemented by“ Dubai Islamic ”during the holy month of Ramadan.